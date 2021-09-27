Google is currently helping travelers protect the environment | Nation





A global Booking.com survey released in June revealed new expectations for travelers. Approximately 83% of 29,000 respondents say sustainable travel is essential, and 61% say pandemics have increased their interest in sustainable travel.

Half added that finding a hotel with real-world reliability is not easy and correct. Hotels that take sustainability seriously don’t often shout it from the rooftop, but other hotels say they’re green just to give them the option of skipping daily linen washing. I am advertising.

The most important new tools are courtesy of Google. Starting this month, global search results will label hotels as eco-certified and display a leaf-shaped icon next to the hotel name.[バージョン情報]Click the tabs to learn more about property-specific sustainability practices, such as auditing water use by independent organizations and using energy from carbon-free energy sources.

This new feature relies on 29 certification programs to do the hard work to establish the hotel’s green credibility. The property requires a set of sustainability measures audited by a third-party expert. It’s up to the hotel staff, not the search engine, to update the list of hotels using the free Google My Business profile.

The move aims to provide travelers with transparency over the prevailing greenwashing in the hospitality industry. It also supports an increase in search volume for eco-travel buzzwords. For example, according to Google Trends, the term green hotel has quadrupled its search volume since March 2020.

New green standard

EarthCheck is one of the toughest eco-credentials Google recognizes. The benchmark system created in 2000 by the Australian Center for Sustainable Tourism Cooperation (STCRC) is constantly updated with the latest research. Since joining the program in 2011, we have already partnered with 550 hotels around the world, including the Langham Hospitality Group, which has reduced energy and carbon intensity by a third.

This month, LVMH-owned brand Belmond announced that it will begin the EarthCheck certification process for restaurants, cruise ships and trains, as well as all 34 hotels. This is because guests staying at the Belmons facility in Peru will not only have a gourmet meal in collaboration with farmers in the Huama community, but will also take a lighter footstep to Machu Picchu on the brand’s iconic Hiram Bingham train. It means that you can look forward to your trip.

Other notable certifications that Google recognizes include Green Key, LEED, Green Seal, and Green Globe. All of these have been around for decades, and there are also relatively new certifications such as the Green Growth 2050 Standard, which measures hotels and resorts over 200 sustainability from 2015. Related indicators. Green Growth bears the mark of approval from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), which provides accreditation for certification bodies. For some programs, there are only a handful of hotels under its umbrella. Stumble on them without Google’s help would be challenging at best.

What Google doesn’t show is programs that use only self-reported environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, such as the new Conscious Certified Hotels program of investment firm CGI Merchant Groups. The program donates 1% of Hilton’s hotel accommodation revenue to local organizations. Internal sustainability initiatives such as the Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Wave of Change program, which are working towards a variety of goals, such as eliminating waste by 2025 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, are also eco-certified checks. It does not count towards acquisition.

Other Ways to Find a Sustainable Hotel

Not all hotels that do a good job are certified, but bronze green seal certified rates for hotels with less than 75 rooms start at $ 1,500 per year, for example, and some schemes are energy efficient, etc. Greening. Therefore, skip hotels that are focused on pro-social efforts, such as promoting an ethical wildlife experience or investing heavily in the community.

Hans Pfister, co-founder and president of the Cayuga Collection, a group of sustainable lodges first certified by Costa Rica’s renowned environmentally friendly government, recognizes that hotels need labels. .. However, there is a difference between putting a certificate on your website and actually taking a walk.

Instead of spending hours on the paperwork needed to maintain certification, Pfister felt that he could focus his energy on new initiatives that enrich the community and guest experience. During his stay in Panama’s private island resort Isla Palenque, work with a local guide to explore 400 acres of protected rainforest for wild produce and learn traditional fishing methods preserved by Boka Chika fishermen. Includes slacking.

With some new tools other than Google, it’s easy to find and book hotels of high social and environmental value, such as Pfisters.

Beyond the Green Travel Portfolio, the Priority Hotel Group is a network of 27 hotels, resorts and lodges that comply with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Among its members are Francis Ford Coppolas Hydropower’s hideout in Belize, Blancano Lodge and Turtle Inn, and beyond Menemba Island in Zanzibar, a protected nesting site for the endangered green turtle.

Other directories include Rethink Travel, which helps travelers filter hotels based on sustainable food, waste management, clean energy and other sustainability practices, as well as cultural initiatives and genuine guest experiences. Includes Green Pearls to curate and score members in the field.

To date, 319 tourism companies, organizations and individuals have joined Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, a coalition working to develop an action plan to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030. Hotel groups & Resorts such as BanyanTree, Accor and Iberostar Hotels have joined Expedia Group and Unesco to participate in the expansion of the Unesco Sustainable Travel Pledge. This allows signers to eliminate disposable plastics and support the local economy and culture.

Prince Harry has brought together some of the biggest travel brands such as Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor and Visa to form a think tank for a sustainable initiative called Travalyst, with which Google is also participating. As part of the group, Search Titan will help develop standardized methods for calculating carbon emissions for air travel and align the functionality of the new hotel with Travalyst’s standards for sustainable accommodation. According to a 2018 survey, the pre-pandemic tourism industry accounts for about 8% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, so there is enough pressure to keep up with the times.

