Are Investors Ready for New Technologies to Replace the FAANG Giants?





Running a bull market over the last decade has been a lot of fun, especially when you grow up in US tech stocks, the most rampant sector of all.

The apocalypse repeatedly called the end of the fun, but each time they made a mistake.

Investors now appear to be torn apart. Some think that the good times are finally over, while others think that the best haven’t come yet and position themselves to take advantage of the next phase of the technological revolution.

Today, optimism is as the recovery after Covid-19 begins to look volatile and the miracle of China’s economy appears to be threatened by high debt worth $ 310 billion to real estate firm Evergrande. It may seem like a strange time.

Still, Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a new active-managed exchange-traded fund targeting the successors of FAANG’s high-tech giants Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, which are conquering everything. Doesn’t prevent it from launching (don’t forget Microsoft here)).

Launched on September 16, the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF targets listed technology companies with a market capitalization of less than $ 100 billion across developed and emerging markets.

Too many investors are exposed to the mature FAANG megacap, which accounts for 25% of the S & P 500, but the 10-year major tech franchise is very different from the platform we know today. Masu, says Katie Koch, GSAM’s partner. Head of Fundamental Equity.

ETFs are looking for the next tech moonshot that stays to the right of disruptive innovation, Koch adds. Since going public, another company could rise another 175,000 percent.

That is where we are standing now. Some are amazed at the potential disruptive technology behind the success of the Cathie Wood Ark Innovation ETF, while others wonder if the wheels are about to come off.

There are good reasons to get excited about the long-term outlook for US technology, but just as good to worry in the short term.

The MSCI World Index rose 18.29 percent in the year to August 31, the US MSCI Index rose 21.06 percent, while Chinese equities fell 12.08 percent.

China’s Prime Minister Xi Jinping’s antitrust investigation into the strong technology sector has wiped out more than $ 1 trillion from technology giants such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings. Currently, Xi Jinping is trying to curb the national debt-bearing real estate sector in order to contain the epidemic.

Few people expect Lehman’s next moment, as Chinese officials don’t allow it, but they’re holding their breath to see if the world’s second-largest economy can escape serious damage. increase.

It’s not just China. Covid-19 remains a threat and further shutdowns cannot be ruled out this winter. The world’s supply chains are under pressure and threatening shortages. Energy prices are skyrocketing. Inflation is of increasing concern. It has already reached 5.2% in the United States, and other countries are beginning to feel the impact.

The 10-year major technology franchise is very different from the platform we know today.

Katie Koch, Co-Head of Fundamental Equity, GSAM

Perhaps the biggest concern is that monetary and fiscal stimulus will soon be curtailed, and Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell has shown that the tapering test was nearly met on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve Board is preparing the market for a tapering announcement in November as it has nearly achieved its goals of price stability and full employment, and is a global capital market associate of Baridas Risk Management. Says Calebti Bodeau.

The taper could be completed as early as mid-2022, and interest rates with individual schedules and criteria checklists could begin to take off by the end of 2022, Thibodeau said.

Matt Weller, Head of Global Research at StoneX Financial, agrees. This was a more hawkish development than many expected.

If you dig deeper, all investors know that post-financial crisis blulan is by phone, built on near zero interest rates and endless stimuli. Then find out what happens when the process is reversed.

Jason Hollands, managing director of Tilney Investment Management Services, said the shakeout may have already begun.

Monday was one of the worst US sessions of the year, with the S & P 500 down 1.7%. According to Holland, the Nasdaq fell 2.19%, the FANG + index fell 3.16% for 10 megacap stocks, and tech stocks underperformed.

He says it’s the mug game that tries to call it the top of the market. But if the US market is hitting record highs and the valuations are very rich compared to history, it’s wise to take a cautious step.

Just as FAANG has led the bull market, FAANG can also lead the recession. He says I don’t want to be overexposed to the most expensive parts of the market when steam comes out of the pressure cooker.

Hollands understands why Goldman Sachs is targeting the next generation of disruptors instead. It makes more sense than keeping throwing more cash at people who are transforming into conglomerates.

Peter Garnley, Saxo Bank’s chief equity strategy officer, may argue that Goldman Sachs is behind the game with the launch of a new ETF.

We are exploring decades of innovation and new technologies that bring tremendous value to society and shareholders.

Saxo Bank, Chief Strategy Officer for Equity, Peter Garnley

However, if ArkInvest’s Cathie Wood is right, we are looking at decades of innovation and new technologies that will bring tremendous value to society and shareholders.

But don’t assume FAANG repeats, Garnry says. With potential inflation and rising interest rates over the next decade, the environment for innovative tech companies can be less rosy than it was in the last decade.

Digitization, robotics, genetics and biotechnology continue to drive innovation. More speculative tech companies with high growth rates and low profitability could be hit by inflation and rising interest rates, Ghanley said.

The global economy is changing rapidly and the era of record growth and easy financing is over, says Olivier Marciot, Senior Portfolio Manager at Unigestion.

Rising inflation and declining financial support slowed recovery. Risk assets have finally begun to reflect the inconsistencies of this planet, he says.

This may just be a glitch. Or it could be the beginning of the last global stagflation seen in the 1970s, an ugly combination of stagnant growth and rising inflation.

FAANG occupies a quarter of the S & P 500. Analysts say they can index with them if they fall. AP

Recovery peaked in June and is currently slowing in China, the United States and Europe, according to a Unigestions study.

Currently, everyone, with the exception of the central bank, expects more inflation. An example of soaring input prices is the corps, says Marciot.

Aluminum and coal prices have risen 50% from pre-Covid-19 levels, transportation costs to move containers from Shanghai to Los Angeles have increased seven-fold, and electricity prices have increased five-fold. The list goes on, he says.

Growth can slow, but that’s due to recent soaring levels, and Marciot sees one potential plus.

Dan Flax, Senior Technology Sector Research Analyst at Neuberger Bermann, said it was too early to cancel FAANG.

Their constant pace of innovation and aggressive level of investment in people, R & D and fixed investment allow them to constantly reform themselves and attract users and advertisers.

Fluctuations in global growth can actually raise sentiment towards FAANG

Las Mold, Investment Director, AJ Bell

Big Tech has learned from mistakes and has shown that it can offer innovative products and services of value. This should help them create additional shareholder value in the medium term, Flux said.

Lasmold, investment director at AJ Bell, said global growth fluctuations could actually raise sentiment towards FAANG.

Mixed data from the US and Europe, falling prices for industrial metals, and concerns about Evergrande may convince investors to pay for what they see as credible and credible growth, he said.

According to Mold, many are currently on the shakeup of Apple’s latest iPhone models and product range. The $ 2.4 trillion market capitalization of the apple monster means that slowing or losing earnings could leave shareholders problematic.

Suddenly, the world’s largest companies have a lot to prove. Keeping regulators lenient and persuading customers to upgrade to 5G mobile devices, the expected 70% surge in earnings per share for the year to September 2021 is caused by pandemics, blockades, and work. You need to show shareholders that it is not a one-time event. From home.

Many have forgotten that Apple issued a profit-squeezing warning in January 2020, according to Mold. If the latest set of product features can’t capture the consumer’s imagination, it can happen again.

If so, we can all suffer. FAANG occupies a quarter of the S & P 500. If they fall, they can index with them, says Mold.

Big technology in the United States has transformed the way we work, learn, shop, play and communicate. They also gave us a video of the cat. According to Mold, it looks like he can’t attack today, but be careful. So was the 1970s Nifty Fifty stock.

Updated: September 27, 2021 at 5:00 am

