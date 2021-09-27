Quad countries announce numerous technology initiatives, including shared cyber standards





Image: Getty Images

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, well known as the Quad, has announced a variety of non-military technology initiatives aimed at establishing global cooperation on key emerging technologies such as AI, 5G and semiconductors.

Various technology initiatives were announced after the leaders of the quad countries, which consist of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, met on Friday. This is the first time a group has come together directly.

Some of the initiatives announced by the Security Block were intended to develop new global cybersecurity standards across various technology sectors.

In a joint statement, Quad will establish a sector-specific contact group to facilitate an open, comprehensive, private sector-led, multi-stakeholder, and consensus-based approach to developing technical standards. Said.

As part of the work being done to establish these global technical standards, Quad said it will issue a quad principles statement that will guide the implementation of responsible, open and high-level innovation.

“We are a supply that makes cyberspace and emerging critical technologies reliable and secure in an open society, solves problems, and holds the keys to security, prosperity and the environment in the 21st century in a variety of ways. We are working to address the challenges of the chain, “Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

A new Quad Senior Cyber ​​Group will also be established. This group consists of “leader-level experts” who meet regularly to work between governments and industry to drive the adoption and implementation of shared cyber standards. Development of secure software. Technology workforce growth; facilitating the scalability and cybersecurity of secure and reliable digital infrastructure.

Security blocks will also begin cooperation focused on combating space and cyber threats, promoting resilience, and protecting critical infrastructure, countries say.

Especially for space, quad countries are collaborating on new collaborations for peaceful purposes such as climate change monitoring, disaster response and preparedness, sustainable use of oceans and marine resources, and addressing challenges in shared domains. Identify opportunities and share satellite data.

Another technology initiative that Quad announced over the weekend was a new fellowship to be established with the industry. This fellowship offers 100 graduate fellowships to graduate students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in four countries.

New initiatives have also been announced to improve the deployment and diversification of semiconductor supply chains, 5G, and monitor biotechnology scanning trends.

In announcing these new initiatives, Quad has not named China, but jointly stated: “.

“We confirm support for small island developing states, especially Pacific states, to strengthen their economic and environmental resilience,” added Quad.

The move from the quad countries follows various international agreements that have come to the fore in recent weeks, including the addition of quad members Australia and the United States to the United Kingdom to establish the AUKUS security agreement.

Published two weeks ago, AUKUS was established by three governments to address the defense and security concerns raised by China within the Indo-Pacific region. So far, the focus of trilateral security agreements has focused on the military, unlike Quad’s new initiative. AUKUS’s first initiative is to help Australia acquire a nuclear submarine.

Meanwhile, China and Taiwan have formally applied for participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement (CPTPP), one of the world’s largest trade agreements.

