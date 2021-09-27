CIBC Innovation Banking Expands to UK with Opening London Office | Work





Toronto and London-(BUSINESSWIRE)-September 27, 2021-

CIBC Innovation Banking has opened a new office in London by providing growth capital across many innovation ecosystems to support the ambitions of UK-based entrepreneurs and their venture capital advocates. Announced.

Since launching CIBC Innovation Banking in North America in early 2018, CIBC has 12 new London offices covering a major innovation ecosystem supporting technology, life sciences, clean technology companies and their venture capital sponsors. Expanded office footprint to site. From all over Canada and the United States. Today, with a long and successful track record of successful client engagement in the UK, the announcement of a lasting presence in the market is the next step in business growth and the victory of innovative companies in this key global market.

London-based business and community leaders have revealed that the market needs additional sources of growth capital to stimulate the momentum of a fast-growing innovation economy. Wayne Lee, Managing Director and Head of the Europe & Asia Pacific Region at CIBC Capital Markets, said: North American entrepreneurs and venture funds are embracing the competitive services of CIBC’s innovation banking, and Im is pleased that CIBC’s growth capital is revitalizing this sector in the UK.

CIBC has appointed Sean Duffy as Managing Director of Innovation Banking and Sergeik Zaev (CFA) as Director of Innovation Banking in collaboration with the new London office. Duffy was recently responsible for the TMT sector at Barclays Bank in London, and Kuzaev was based in Toronto’s CIBC Innovation Banking underwriting team.

Entrepreneurs need access to growing capital, and key venture capital and growth equity sponsors, coupled with CIBC, which has a 100-year history in the UK market, provide new sources of funding for UK-based start-ups. It was natural to encourage them to offer. Mark McQueen, President and Executive Managing Director of CIBC Innovation Banking, has added growth capital. Our team has the advantage of having over 20 years of experience in technology and life sciences lending. So we are starting to move steadily.

Over the past three years, CIBC Innovation Banking has doubled its office footprint and added 30 professionals across North America to support the needs of clients in this key economic sector.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking provides strategic advice, cash management and financing to North American innovation companies from start-up to IPO and at each stage of the business cycle thereafter. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlopark, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has a strong collaborative approach across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses. increase. In the United States and Canada. CIBC Innovation Banking is the brand name for CIBC and CIBC Bank USA to provide products and services.

