Why China shattered tech giants





Although Ant calls itself a technology company, it derives nearly 90% of its revenue from a variety of financial products that incorporate traditional banking and a smooth user interface into the services that the majority of Chinese depend on. One of the most widely used services works by selling small loans in bulk to banks. Ant made huge profits, but there was no risk. This month, Beijing unveiled plans to split its Ants Alipay app by separating services like credit cards from loan services.

Above all, consideration for the interests of ants was also a feature of other companies. The latest draft regulation aims to end long-standing practices such as hijacking user traffic, forcing merchants to trade exclusively, and spreading rumors about competitors. The writing was on the wall, Wong says.

The market is creepy. In the last few months, billions of dollars have been wiped out of the market value of Chinese tech giants. The company collapsed to align with the policy direction. In April, e-commerce company Alibaba was fined $ 2 billion for abusing its market advantage (although at the last Singles’ Day, the world’s largest online shopping event, the company was 53 billion. Reported dollar sales). The parent company of ByteDanceTikToks, a livestreaming and gaming giant, has suspended plans for an offshore listing. Wang Xing, CEO of food delivery company Meituan-Dianping, recently posted on WeChat, claiming that his company name Meituan was roughly transformed into a common prosperity (the Chinese Communist Party’s policy goal). There seemed to be a sudden competition among tech CEOs to cite policy slogans in press releases. In the past few weeks, businesses have opened their wallets to donate billions of profits to social purposes.

China’s purpose is virtually the same as calling for stronger antitrust laws in the United States and Europe. China’s largest tech platform has harnessed its power to crush small businesses. For example, Diddy seduced customers with discounts and seduced drivers at higher rates. And when it gained dominant market share, it was price-discriminated against customers if they had an iPhone. I got less discount than if you had Android. Also, driver fees have deteriorated.

High-tech companies in China have contributed to them instead of helping them solve the problems of social stability and inequality. Their practice ridiculed the government’s common prosperity slogan. Perhaps the question is not why they are getting attention right now, but why they aren’t getting attention early.

Now, following a long regulatory delay, we are in a hurry. Zhang argues that what sets China apart is not why it regulates, but how it regulates it. In addition to antitrust regulators, cybersecurity regulators are also involved. As a result, data practices can be more noticeable.

Some commentators have assembled a move towards China’s Big Tech loved ones as a pure seize of power or a clash between the public and private sectors. However, the government does not oppose all private technology companies. Beijing is making great efforts to develop policies that support chip development. It’s probably not surprising, as supply chain issues are sending shockwaves around the world. China wants tech giants to stay in line with their priorities rather than endanger them.

So far, there are few signs that either Alibaba or Tencent will have to sell and shrink some companies. I don’t really think the government is trying to disband these Internet giants, Wong said. She points to the 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, stating that the government sees the digital economy as a growth area. Internet companies and the data economy will only grow, she says.

