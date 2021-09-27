Raspberry Pi E-Ink calendar syncs with Google calendar





The Raspberry Pi E-Ink calendar isn’t new, but this calendar, created by a manufacturer known as Speedyg0nz, is very well designed. This Raspberry Pi E-Ink Calendar not only connects to Google Calendar for updates, but is also completely portable with a built-in battery.

It uses a Pi Sugar 2 battery designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi Zero. This battery connects to GPIO, but maintains full access to the pins and can be stacked with other HATs. With a built-in RTC module, Pi can be programmed to power on only when needed. Google Calendar data is downloaded once a day and output from Waveshare to a 12.48-inch 3-color E-Ink display.

Speedyg0nz has developed a custom Python script that pulls calendar events from a specific Google Calendar. The script then formats the data into the given layout that will be updated on the E-Ink display. The display is E-Ink, so the calendar stays on and you can shut down the Pi to save power.

According to Speedyg0nz, this configuration will continue for a while until the calendar needs to be recharged. At the time of testing, the PiSugar2 battery lasted about 3-4 weeks on a single charge. A small battery indicator has been added to the top corner of the calendar display to monitor power levels.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are projects you can create at home. Speedyg0nz shared a complete build guide on GitHub and provided it to anyone interested in recreating it. Take a closer look at how it works and check it out to inspect the source code.

