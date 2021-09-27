Opening up new perspectives on cooperation in science and technology innovation with ASEAN





In recent years, the Guangxi Department of Science and Technology has taken full advantage of Guangxi’s geographical advantages. In other words, adjacent to the ASEAN countries, we implemented the “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Innovation Action Plan and strengthened the construction of China. -The ASEAN Technology Transfer Center (hereinafter referred to as “CATTC”) sought to open up a new situation in cooperation with science and technology innovation between Guangxi and ASEAN.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Guangxi Department of Science and Technology has pioneered a new mode of technology transfer and helped CATTC establish a bilateral technology transfer mechanism between governments with nine ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. .. Established a joint technology transfer working group with 7 ASEAN countries, and established a technology transfer cooperation network between China and ASEAN covering 10 ASEAN countries and some countries of the Belt Road Initiative with more than 2,600 members to cooperate. Strongly boosted. Between China and ASEAN countries in science and technology innovation.

Guangxi’s science and technology department actively cooperates with domestic and foreign universities and research institutes to develop innovation platforms such as China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center Bangkok Innovation Center, Guangxi Nanyang Science and Technology Innovation Center, and China-ASEAN Regional Innovation Center. It has been established. Big Earth Data helps Guangxi’s innovation-driven development strategy. Promote national and international science and technology innovation resource sharing mechanisms under the new dual-cycle pattern, Guangxi science and technology companies, universities and laboratories establish 20 joint laboratories or innovation centers in 9 ASEAN countries The “Belt and Road” initiative in science and technology innovation, which supported and cooperated with other countries, especially the activities of ASEAN countries. In addition, we will support the establishment of 12 agricultural science and technology parks in ASEAN countries, and “globalize” China’s competitive production capacity through the Center for Traditional Medicine Research in China and Thailand and the Joint North Province Applied Research Institute in China and Malaysia. Encouraged to do. Application of advanced technological achievements in modern agriculture, new energy, traditional medicine, food processing, electronic information and chemical engineering in ASEAN countries to promote regional development of science, technology and economy.

To address the issue of regional development, the Ministry of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region actively promotes joint research, development and promotion of major generic technologies between Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and scientific research institutes and companies in ASEAN countries. Has been promoted to. For example, Guangxi Chinese Medical University, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Mahidor University in Thailand helped conduct “Research on anti-new coronavirus drugs based on natural medicines in China and Thailand” and completed drug combination therapy for treatment. bottom. The analysis of COVID-19 analyzes and obtains the world’s first three-dimensional structure of a new coronavirus protein, strongly supporting the further development of new anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs. Also, China-ASEAN Information Harbor Co., Ltd. Worked with a Philippine telecommunications company to help strengthen the development of Philippine smart cities, cloud computing, big data and the Internet of Things.

