Technology advances and becomes the basis of competition





With today’s problems and the global rollout of Industry 4.0, less investment in innovation and talent development has undermined Vietnam’s economic and business competitiveness.

Some companies have adopted high tech and have turned prosperous from the verge of bankruptcy.Photo: Le Toan

In recent months, Vietnam has been called on by international organizations to increase its investment in innovation and R & D. This will allow Vietnam to attract higher quality investments and further expand its regional and global value chains.

The World Bank has released a report entitled Science and Technology Innovation in Vietnam. It states that the digital gap will continue when it comes to manufacturing automation. Very few companies in Vietnam are using technologies related to Industry 4.0, such as robotics and 3D printing.

Concerned, given that only 29% of companies use computer-controlled machines, which means industry 3.0 digital technology, and only 8.7% use this technology intensively. The report states that it is a matter. The results show a considerable distance to the technological frontier, weakening the outlook for the leap. Vietnamese companies need to continue to accumulate innovation capabilities by first upgrading their processes to use digital technology and then to more sophisticated Industry 4.0 processes. The dividend for doing so can be very large.

In addition, corporate investment in Vietnam’s digital technology infrastructure remains low, as indicated by the Digital Realization Index. This index measures the average investment compared to the situation where the digital infrastructure from cloud services to computers is fully used, ranging from 0 to 100, with a value of 100 providing full access to each digital enabler. indicate.

Vietnam’s Realization Index suggests that on average companies operate at 38, the full digital infrastructure index. Research shows that on average, Internet infrastructure is 75, but access / use to digital platforms is potential 27, and cloud services are 4.

According to Hwang Hong Mai, an economic expert at the National Economics University in Hanoi, domestic companies recognize the importance of innovation, but the focus is mainly on improving product quality. Basically, it means trying to improve the old product, rather than comprehensively improving the process from product design to distribution. At the same time, product upgrades only make sense for Vietnamese companies, but they do not create new products for the world and do not lead to Vietnam’s rise in the global value chain.

The Ministry of Science and Technology also reported in a recent survey that only 10% of local businesses use the latest technology and focus on intensive training of talent.

For example, Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC were on the verge of bankruptcy. However, thanks to the application of advanced technology and labor training, it has become one of the top 500 largest companies in Vietnam within 10 years. Each year, Rang Dong donates more than $ 10 million to the state budget.

Innovation-oriented reform

Vietnam has been a pioneer of successful development for the past 30 years. With a sustained rapid growth of about 7% on average since 1988, per capita income has almost quintupled, pushing the economy to a middle-income position in just one generation.

Driven by trade and investment openness, the country attracted direct foreign investment in pursuit of efficiency and created jobs in the export-oriented, labor-intensive segment of the global value chain (GVC) in manufacturing. Today, Vietnam is the second largest smartphone exporter, producing over 40% of Samsung’s global phone products as a concrete example of the success of its growth strategy.

Based on these achievements, Vietnam’s ambition is to join clubs in high and middle income countries by 2035, with South Korea, Singapore and Japan as role models.

According to the World Bank, the challenges of a global slowdown in growth and trade, coupled with the rapid changes in technology associated with Industry 4.0, have been sharply mitigated by the COVID-19 economic shock. Vietnam’s GVC manufacturing and tourism are particularly at risk, and its deep integration with the global economy continues to expose it to the spillover effects of this shock.

The adoption and dissemination of digital and new technologies related to Industry 4.0 is also important to provide productivity opportunities and build resilience for companies in crisis, the World Bank report said. I am. Accelerating technological changes, especially the new wave of digitalization, automation and increasingly sophisticated AI, are expected to restructure Vietnam’s low-cost, labor-intensive, manufacturing-led export strategy. Nonetheless, technological disruptions in production and distribution processes are affecting different manufacturing subsectors at different rates, creating opportunities for the services needed to complement manufacturing success.

New business models are promising, as evidenced by the entry of digital platform-based startups and superappli groups such as ZaloPay and MoMo, as well as Vietnam’s growing appeal as a destination for venture capital and private equity investors. According to the report, COVID-19 shows the need to accelerate the adoption and adoption of technologies, new business models, and digital solutions to support business flexibility and growth.

The 13th National Convention recently pointed out that science and technology, especially innovation, must be an important impetus for new growth models, especially in the context of the rapidly developing Industry Revolution 4.0.

The most important document adopted by Parliament, the Political Report, set the goal for Vietnam to reach an average annual growth rate of 6.5-7 percent between 2021 and 2025. To this end, promoting high-tech applications and innovation in many sectors of the economy is one of the key solutions.

The country also prioritizes the attraction of foreign investment projects of high-tech, environmentally friendly nature, and the use of skilled workers and projects to invest in sectors that need to be prioritized for development. In addition, the project is required to have connections and technology transfers with domestic companies and encourage them to develop and effectively engage in GVC.

In addition to further improving domestic investment and business environment, the country also improves the quality of human resources, attracts and nurtures talented people, and innovates and applies the achievements of science and technology, especially those from Industry 4.0. Boost. The political report said all of this would give new momentum to the nation’s rapid and sustainable development.

Oncoming risk

According to a report from the United Nations Development Program on the achievement of Vietnam’s Sustainable Development Goals, countries face economic uncertainty issues, re-supply of manufacturing to developed countries, trade wars due to rising nationalism, climate impacts, etc. , Faces some important risks. Change, and industry 4.0 changes in GVC, employment, and human development.

In addition to such challenges, Vietnam needs to address a number of specific issues related to balancing continued growth and maintaining a focus on inclusion while promoting more environmentally friendly growth. Yes, the report said.

Vietnam has suggested that it must better prepare and adapt to the impact of Industry 4.0 on the impetus for growth and job creation. Accelerating Industry 4.0 offers both opportunities and risks in terms of future job creation as Vietnam embarks on new growth paths. Automation and AI are expected to replace the work of several sectors that have driven Vietnam’s growth.

The International Labor Organization has suggested that 70 percent of Vietnam’s work is at risk of automation. Sectors with a very high percentage of jobs at risk of automation include agriculture, forestry and fishing (83.3 percent are at risk). Manufacturing (74.4%); Food and beverage (68%); Textiles and clothing (85%); Electronics (75%); Automotive wholesale and repair (84.1%). Service sector (about 32 percent); and general retail (70 percent).

Oxford Economics and Cisco’s report on technology and the future of ASEAN employment, published in 2018, also shows that AI will replace 7.5 million jobs (mainly agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale and retail) in Vietnam over the next decade. Is predicted. At the same time, millions of new jobs are created in the same segment with different capabilities. Therefore, the net unemployment is about 1.7 million, 90 percent of which is in the agricultural sector.

Source: VIR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vietnamnet.vn/en/business/tech-advances-to-become-foundation-of-competition-778384.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

