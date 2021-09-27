iPhone 13 Pro Max or Google Pixel 6 Pro: Which flagship will win?





In this iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro showdown, we’ll look at how these two flagships overlap so far.

Apple’s latest and greatest is already on the market and available for everyone to buy, but Google’s newly redesigned Pixel is waiting on the sidelines. After all, trying (and failing) to steal Apple’s lightning would be ridiculous.

That said, we know what will happen when Google returns to big-screen phones. From camera upgrades to a little bit of information about new custom chips, the Pixel 6 Pro is becoming an Android powerhouse. The Pixel line is the closest to the iPhone, and these phones get the latest Android version on the first day.

Obviously, Google didn’t spill all the beans on the next Pixel. In the meantime, there are some rumors and it seems that a leak will occur. The information we have at hand gives us a glimpse of how the Pixel 6 Pro works for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications iPhone 13 Pro MaxPixel 6 Pro Starting price $ 1,099N / ACPUA15BionicTensorDisplay 6.7 inch OLED (2778 x 1284) 6.7 inch OLED QHD + refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz RAM6GB 12GB (rumors) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (rumors) Rear camera 12MP (f / 1.5) main, 12MP (f / 1.8) ultra wide, 12MP (f / 2.8) telephoto (with 3x optical zoom) 50MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 48MP telephoto (4) Front camera 12MP (f / 2.2) 12MPBatteryN / A5,000 mAh (rumors) Charging 20W wired, 15W MagSafe33W (rumors) iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Price and release date

The iPhone 13 Pro Max went on sale September 24th, with a 128GB model starting at $ 1,099. You can use up to $ 1,199 for 256GB, $ 1,399 for 512GB, and up to 1TB of storage for $ 1,599.

I’m still not sure about the price of the Pixel 6 Pro, and I’m not sure when Google will announce it. Rumor has it that October 19th will be in line with the history of Google’s Pixel event.

A prominent leaker said the phone will go on sale October 28th and pre-orders will go public on October 19th. This means that the Pixel 6 Pro’s timeline is expected to be from mid-October to late October.

In addition, Google has made it clear that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be “expensive.” The company says it takes things seriously this year and plans to price new phones accordingly. The $ 699 Pixel 5 is a thing of the past.

iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Design

Apple played safely this year with the design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but with a larger camera hump and smaller notch. The latter is especially noteworthy. The notch, which houses Face ID technology, has remained the same size since its debut on the iPhone X in 2017.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a big boy with a huge 6.7-inch display, a stainless steel frame, and a larger battery. It’s all comparable to a bulky heavy phone that clocks in at 8.5 ounces. Never forget to have this cell phone.

Face ID is still the only means of biometrics, even though many users still wear masks in public. Rumor has it that Apple is experimenting with in-display Touch ID, but that didn’t work. I’m still stuck entering my PIN to unlock and approve my Apple Pay purchase.

(Image credit: Google)

Thanks to Google, I knew what the Pixel 6 Pro would look like. This is a major departure from the typical plain design language of the Pixel line, and a new phone is about to make a statement.

The fingerprint reader mounted on the back is gone and may move under the display. The back features a three-color design with a very obvious camera bar that spans the width of the phone. The glass under the camera bar looks matte, but the strip above the camera is shiny.

(Image credit: Future / TechRadar)

In addition to showing off the Pixel 6 Pro in renderings and photos, Google can actually show it at stores in New York City. You can see it, but you can’t touch it.

iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Display

Apple has adopted a 6.7-inch OLED display for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which really looks great. In our tests it can be as bright as over 1,000 knits, which is insanely bright. With a crisp 2778 x 1284 resolution, any content you see on your iPhone 13 Pro Max looks great.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Of course, the big problem this year is that the Pro model includes 120Hz ProMotion. Like Android smartphones, this is an adaptive refresh rate that clocks down at 10Hz and anywhere in between, depending on what you’re doing.

According to Apple, the display adjusts to the speed at which you move your finger on the glass.

I don’t know everything about the Pixel 6 Pro’s display, except that it’s 6.7 inches diagonal and has OLED, QHD + resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a report from XDA Developers, the Pixel 6 Pro can maintain a variable refresh rate of 120Hz on QHD displays. There are no clues as to how this affects battery life.

iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Camera

Apple and Google are the kings of smartphone photography, and transactions are hit every year. They take a similar approach to color profiles and rely on a large amount of numerical calculations to create pictures that look natural.

iPhone 13 Pro Max has a triple camera system. Main 12MP, Ultra Wide 12MP, Telephoto 12MP, 3x optical zoom. There is also a 12MP front camera.

Today, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is our best camera phone, surpassing last year’s Pixel 5. The new iPhone photos are gorgeous, rich and vibrant without being too saturated.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

New this year is a cinematic mode that allows portrait-style video to dynamically adjust focus. It’s a cool feature that can lead to some neat videos.

Apple has also added the ability to record in ProRes format. Up to 4K 30fps on 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models. The upper limit for the 128GB variant is 1080p30fps. Otherwise, you can record in Dolby Vision HDR up to 4K 60fps.

The Pixel 6 Pro is cutting the job, but Google can probably get it off. The new Pixel will also feature a triple camera array with main 50MP, ultra-wide 12MP, telephoto 48MP, 4x optical zoom and 12MP front camera.

Google says the main wide-angle sensor captures 150% more light, but beyond that we don’t know much about hardware.

It’s this software that excites us, especially as Google is fully committed to machine learning with the Tensor system-on-chip. That may mean a big leap in computational photography, and we look forward to seeing the final result. Google said it is taking steps to improve the photo quality of colored photographs as well.

Rumor has it that the Pixel 6 Pro can record up to 4K at 60 frames per second.

iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Performance

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features Apple’s new A15 Bionic system-on-chip. To see how your new phone will be compared to your competitors, you need to review the iPhone 13 Benchmark Story.

There aren’t many improvements to the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s A14 Bionic, but the new iPhone shatters the best Android has to offer in terms of CPU and GPU performance.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Google is paving the way for Qualcomm to Pixel 6 this year with its own chip, which is reportedly designed in collaboration with Samsung. Called Tensor, it focuses heavily on AI and machine learning applications. The results of this will be seen in the photography department.

Tensor is an unreleased Samsung Exynos chip and is rumored to use the Mali-G78 GPU. If the latter is true, the Pixel 6 Pro will lag far behind the gaming iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You won’t know how the Pixel 6 Pro works until you actually get it. Tensor isn’t as powerful as the A15 Bionic, but we believe its machine learning capabilities could help take Tensor into account.

iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Battery and Charging

I don’t know the exact battery capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but I know Apple has increased the size of the power pack this year. That’s certainly the case, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is on the best cell phone battery life list even with a 120Hz display.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

In the Tom’s Guide battery life test, the iPhone 13 Pro Max spent an astonishing 12 hours and 16 minutes reloading web pages endlessly over the phone connection until the phone died.

This is well above the average we see, and only some games and low-power phones are above it. Most of them have huge batteries.

The Pixel 6 Pro is rumored to have the largest 5,000mAh battery Google has ever used. Pixels have historically suffered from battery life, so there’s plenty of room for improvement here. If Google controls the Tensor and tweaks the hardware, the Pixel 6 Pro can improve battery efficiency.

One of the things we don’t like about the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the charging speed. The wired capout is 20W and MagSafe is 15W. Apple is uncompetitive in this regard, especially with the larger battery of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It’s not yet known at what wattage the Pixel 6 Pro will charge, but rumors say it’s 33W. This is still quite a way from the OnePlus 65W or Xiaomi 120W, but better than the Pixel 5’s 18W.

iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Software

iPhone 13 Pro Max is the new iOS 15 showcase device. Continuing the legacy led by iOS 14 last year, a new version of Apple’s mobile operating system improves notifications, enhances FaceTime, introduces focus mode, and adds tweaks and tweaks to many. Of the system app. Check out the iOS 15 review for more information.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The Pixel 6 Pro will be a device that will showcase everything Android 12 offers as well. This year’s Google OS has introduced a radical redesign with the Material You design language. This is a light theme system that allows you to adjust the system colors to match your wallpaper and create different accents. It’s a cool feature.

Both operating systems are more privacy-focused, and Android 12 provides a dashboard that allows you to see exactly what permissions your app has accessed. Similar functionality will be available later on iOS 15.

Neither OS is better than the other. Each has its own strengths. Pixel 6 Pro has the advantage of being a Google smartphone. In short, you can enjoy first-day access to the latest Android updates. This is the closest thing the Android phone has to the iPhone update cycle. All supported iPhones will get a new iOS update when they become available.

Outlook for iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro

If you get the Pixel 6 Pro later this fall, this will be a fierce showdown. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has already won the highest rating ever, so Google is about to fight hard. The previous Pixel had various degrees of flaws, so expect Google to withdraw all outages.

The camera fight would be spectacular, if nothing else, and we can’t wait to get both phones at their pace. After using the Pixel 6 Pro for a while, keep an eye out for the results of this showdown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/face-off/iphone-13-pro-max-vs-pixel-6-pro

