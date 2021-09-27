Aldi UK Tests Free Checkout Concept Store in Greenwich, London — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Aldi UK has announced Greenwich, London, as its first free check-out store location.

It uses cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence systems to identify items that customers bring from the shelves and reduce the need for payment.

The press release didn’t mention the exact location or the tech company Aldi is working on the project, but the trial was first announced last week.

The latter point remains unclear. However, discount stores have revealed that staff are currently involved in testing, and further testing will be carried out with the general public.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland in the photo above, said: I’m always trying to redefine what a discount store means. The technology associated with this trial provides a wealth of learning.

We are really excited to test this concept, which allows our customers to get everything from our range of high quality products at unbeatable prices and then leave the store.

Aldi has pledged to invest $ 1.3 billion over the next two years to further accelerate its share of the UK grocery market.

The plan is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs next year.

Aldi said in its annual transaction updates that UK and Ireland sales grew 10.2% in the year to December 31, 2020, reaching a record high of 13.5 billion (2019: 123). Billion).

Over the next two years, we will continue to expand our retail real estate with 100 new stores across the UK and expand our logistics infrastructure, including Leicestershire’s new 1.3 million square foot site.

Further investment is being made in the Aldis Click and Collect service.

