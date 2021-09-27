Google Travel Tool to Show Sustainable Practices





As soon as you search for a hotel on Google, your search engine will display the name of the person who is implementing sustainable practices. Over time, other travel sectors will be included in this.

Over the past few years, stakeholders have promoted sustainable tourism to combat over-tourism and its negative impact on the environment and communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to contain the virus epidemic and resume tourism in safe mode.

“There are many things to consider when it comes to booking a trip, including price, health and safety, and environmental implications,” said Richard Holden, Vice President of Travel Products.

Last year, the company shared travel tools to help people find information about health and safety.

“Now we want to make it easier to find sustainable options while traveling, regardless of what we’re doing or where we’re going,” Holden said on Google’s news blog site. I am.

That’s why the company created “a new team of engineers, designers and researchers focused solely on travel sustainability.” They emphasize sustainable options within Google’s travel tools that people use every day.

Scheduled to launch this week, when someone searches for a hotel on Google, they’ll see information about their commitment to sustainability. According to Holden, hotels that have been certified to meet a high level of sustainability by certain independent organizations such as Green Key and Earth Check have an eco-certified badge next to their name.

If you want to know more about the hotel’s specific sustainability practices, click on the Overview tab and what the hotel is doing, from waste reduction efforts and sustainable sourcing to energy efficiency and water conservation measures. You can maintain a list of.

According to Google’s relevant Support page, hotels can now identify their sustainability efforts on the hotel details page, along with amenities and health and safety practices. This information is only displayed to hotels that have sustainability practices that select and report self-reporting.

“Making travel more sustainable is not something we can do on our own, so we are also part of the global Travelist Union,” Holden said. “As part of this group, we help develop standardized methods for calculating carbon emissions for air travel. This free open-impact model estimates emissions for a particular flight. Provides an industry framework for sharing that information with potential travelers. It also contributes to the Union’s sustainability standards for accommodation and strives to align new hotel features with these broader efforts. increase.”

Search engines also have so many meanings in sustainability terms that carbon-free energy sources, locally sourced foods and beverages, organic cage-free eggs, and responsibly sourced seafood. Revealed that it will focus on practices such as eco-friendly toiletries.

