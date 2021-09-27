Tel Aviv ranked 7th on the annual list of the best global technology ecosystems





Tel Aviv dropped from 6th place last year, which shared spots with Jerusalem and Los Angeles, to 7th place in an annual survey that ranked the world’s most attractive ecosystem for startups and innovation. The survey was released last week, mapping the global startup industry in 140 major ecosystems around the world.

Silicon Valley, California remained number one in this year’s report, with New York City and London tying again. Beijing and Boston were 4th and 5th respectively, and Los Angeles was 6th. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seattle closed the top ten. Jerusalem was not on the list in this year’s survey.

The Startup Genome Ecosystem Report, published annually since 2012, is a comprehensive survey of the global startup scene. This year, according to a survey, venture funding for businesses surged to $ 288 billion in the first half of 2021 and new unicorns (private companies valued at $ 1 billion or more) were cast each month.

In Israel, investment in the local tech sector surged to a record $ 2.3 billion in venture capital in the first half of 2021, according to a report by Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit organization that tracks Israel’s tech industry.

This total was 260% higher than FinTech investment in the first half of last year and 28% higher than the $ 1.8 billion invested in this sector in 2020 as a whole.

According to a June report by Catalyst Investments, the Israeli tech ecosystem has created more than 12 new unicorns so far in 2021 and the average time it takes for Israeli tech companies to reach a valuation of over $ 1 billion is in the past. It has been halved in 10 years.

Global ecosystem ranking

According to the Startup Genome model, the higher the ecosystem ranking, the better the early startup shots for building global success.

To build the survey, the research firm said it surveyed 3 million companies, about 300 ecosystems, and collected data from more than 10,000 startup executives around the world.

In the annual ranking, the research firm measured six success factors. performance. It takes into account the number of exits and growth, as well as the number of successful startups. Access and quality of funds. Ability to reach the market or open up the global market. Hiring talent is easy. How startups connect with other startups in the ecosystem. And knowledge, the impact of publications and the scale of patents.

Silicon Valley. (Wikimedia Commons / CCBY-SA 3.0 / Coolcaesar)

Silicon Valley scored 10 points for all of these success factors, and Tel Aviv scored 10 points for market reach, 8 points for performance, connectivity and talent, 9 points for funding and 4 points for knowledge.

Tel Aviv’s strengths

The Tel Aviv section points out that the city’s main strengths are AI, big data and cloud technology, with more than 700 companies in these areas. Cybersecurity is also a powerful suit for Tel Aviv’s ecosystem, with companies in this sector raising a total of $ 2.9 billion in 2020 alone.

In the first half of 2021, Israeli cybersecurity companies raised $ 3.4 billion in 50 transactions, seven of which became unicorns, the Israeli National Cyber ​​Authority reported in July. That figure accounted for 41% of the total funding raised by cybersecurity companies around the world, three times the amount of the year-ago quarter.

According to Startup Genome, Tel Aviv’s technology ecosystem was valued at $ 62 billion overall, with a global average of $ 10.5 billion.

Illustrative images: Azurieri Tower, Tel Aviv. (Moshe Shai / Flash90)

“Tel Aviv is showing tremendous growth and maturity, and many start-ups are evolving into scale-ups, unicorns and public companies,” said Senior Managing Director and Head of the new Tel Aviv office at US investment giant Blackstone. Yifat Oron writes in the Tel Aviv section.

“As the world’s leading investment business, we are excited to be presented in one of the world’s most dynamic and innovative markets,” said Leumi Tech, former CEO of Bank Leumi’s tech banking division. Oron added.

Oron told The Times of Israel in an April interview that the Israeli technology ecosystem is ripe enough to be the recipient of large Blackstone checks.

According to Oron, there is a company that originated in Israel, with Israeli management and founders becoming world leaders, worth billions, preferably tens of billions. Suddenly, Israel is ripe enough to become an affiliate partner for an entity like Blackstone. “

Tel Aviv also has more than 100 multinational companies that have set up development and innovation centers in the city with human resources in mind. These include giants such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon and Apple, Mastercard, Ford and SAP.

Residents of southern Tel Aviv listen to lectures at the municipality’s new Entrepreneurship Center in the southern district of Nebesha Annan. (Shana Krakowski / Tel Aviv City)

The city of Tel Aviv also operates a local government entrepreneurship and innovation center that provides accelerator programs, support and mentoring from the beginning, and also offers opportunities for development to be carried out by city halls and local government companies.

Examples include the Ratzif Innovation Center in the southern district of Neve Sha’anan and the City Zone of Kiryat Atidim, which specializes in technology to address the challenges of cities and smart cities.

“Tel Aviv has once again proved to be a fertile land for innovative thinking, creative spirit and entrepreneurship,” Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement accompanying the Startup Genome Report. I did.

Shoshanna Solomon contributed to this report.

