London’s Dice will raise $ 122 million on a $ 400 million valuation for TechCrunch, an intelligent event discovery and booking platform.





Covid-19 has actually put Kibosch into live events in the last 18 months, but it also means that in the tech world, live event startups who have found a way to survive and grow over time have received a lot of attention. bottom. In the latest development, Dice, a London company that has built a platform to help people find and attend live events that might be of interest to them, has raised $ 122 million.

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads rounds in Series C with iPod “father” and Nest co-founder Tony Fadell (via Future Shape), Blisse, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Mirabaud, Cassius, Evolution I am. We are also participating. (The company’s previous investors also include DeepMind co-founders Mustafa Suleyman and Demis Hassabis, which is noteworthy given the company’s early focus on data science and recommended algorithms. Before this round, Dice raised about $ 45 million.

Dice has recently focused primarily on live music, but at the peak of the pandemic, everyone was locked down and realigned their business model to focus on livestreaming. Currently, there are about 6,400 livestreaming events and thousands of face-to-face events. Belt is expanding around its multimodal strategy to appeal to a wide range of audiences with a wide range of needs, offering the option to find and attend / buy tickets for both streaming and face-to-face live events. increase.

The new fund is heading towards expanding the geographic footprint of the dice, with a particular focus on the United States. This is because the dice business appears to be the fastest growing at the moment as cities and consumers gradually break out of the pandemic hibernation and spend time together again. In some cases at an enthusiastic pace. Phil Hutcheon, CEO and co-founder of Dice, said that in New York alone, more than a million people used Dice to find and attend events during the month of August.

(Investor and Founder Supplement: Hutcheon co-founded Dice with Ustwo in 2014. Ustwo created Monument Valley, helped Tray.io incubate, and many other creatives alongside digital agency businesses. We’ve been working on the project. Ustwo, who hadn’t played an operational role in Dice for years, also sold its stake at the startup this round.)

Giants such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation, StubHub, and Eventbrite dominate the event ticket landscape, but Hutcheon claims that these and other legacy platforms are too static to meet modern, especially modern demands. doing.

These were expensive to use by both event organizers and attendees, and took time to address both the more harmful parts of the event industry, such as ticket sales and counterfeiting. And some of its more promising aspects, such as providing better insights to event organizers based on the average event browser and all the data that can be collected from consumers.

“The world was uncertain about live performances, but now it’s 2021,” Hutcheon said in an interview. “The answer that changes everything is transparency. [Legacy ticket companies] Make it much more complicated than it should be. “

Dice’s answer was to focus on three areas, Hatchon said. The first is to make ticketing for users and venues easy and secure. The second is discovery. Make sure you provide reliable recommendations for other events you like, in a realistic place to visit, to anyone interested in a particular performance. And the third is the community. For Dice, this is to find like-minded people on the site originally (and still), and to visit Dice to find out what your friends and people like you are interested in. Means. Now, in addition to this, there is a broader mission to the community, Hatchon said.

“I didn’t think about it at first, but loneliness was a big problem,” he said, saying that one-third of the company’s sweet consumer spots, ages 17-21, reported loneliness during a pandemic. I did. “Going to see culture connects people.”

Dice has taken a very technical approach to address all of this. First, we focused on building a network of venues and promoters that work very closely with ticketing. Today, there are more than 3,600 that cover not only music venues and promoters, but also theaters and their ecosystem. In addition to this, it builds its own dataset created around people who visit the site and buy the event, to build and recommend the event to “look-alike” visitors to Dice. will be used.

The technology stack in which it resides then focuses on digital mobile-based ticketing, preventing resale and counterfeiting, and providing a legitimate way to resell tickets. It also provides ongoing analysis to venues, artists and promoters to better understand where and how the demand for a particular gig or artist is viewed, when to consider large and small venues, and more. ..

All of this helps Dice stand out in a market that is otherwise quite crowded. And like that huge boost from Hoppin and virtual events, it helped the dice attract investors.

The concert business is an intertwined mess of archaic tools and taxation industry standards that artists pay last. The venue was bombarded for marketing and watched by a ticket conglomerate. Fans need to look for shows and regularly buy overpriced tickets from secondary markets and scalpers. This doesn’t make sense! Fadell said in a statement. “DICE is redesigning the entire live industry, not just part of the live industry. The venue is connected to fans and artists. Artists gain transparency, access and control. Fans are local. Easily find shows and global live streams and buy Scalper Safe Tickets with just one click.

All this was neither quick nor easy to build and extend. Currently operating in dozens of cities, Dice has carefully considered the launch of these cities. Choose where to build relationships with multiple venues so that you can sketch rich photos of urban music (and other) events, as Hatchon explained. Fill in and Fill in — Then provide recommendations for more events. Recommendations are the profitable part of the business, and the discovery encourages more than 40% of tickets sold at Dice.

Hutcheon believes that Dice’s recommended algorithm is a “big advantage,” but so is its selectivity. “We had to be very careful about what goes into the dice. The big question for us was how to scale the curation. Our solution is the best organization or venue, And it was to partner with great bookers and artists. “

As pointed out, Dice does not utilize social graph data from other platforms. This means that it took Dice about 3.5 years to launch its own platform.

By building its own dataset, Hatchon said: With Facebook’s Open Graph, you can get there much faster, “people told us. However, it is now considered smart for several reasons. It provides more control, but it is also privacy protection. If your site visitors don’t want recommendations and just want to see what’s popular, that’s fine. “

Dice doesn’t use social data from other platforms, but it leverages them to attract a larger audience to the service. In that respect, Spotify is one of our partners.

The next step in Dice is to expand to more cities, participate in more live face-to-face events, not only give control to pandemic R numbers, but continue to innovate on the livestreaming side. is. There is a lot of room for improvement.

“I saw on Instagram that the artists were doing pretty amateurish and bad performances, so we simply appealed to the artists,’get paid and do this properly,'” Hatchon said. Says. The focus so far has been to create iconic and distinctive performances, not just performances. Think of Nick Cave playing at Alexandra Palace in London.

“The fact that people were pre-purchasing live stream tickets made me realize that people needed what they were looking forward to,” he added. And he thinks it will continue even if the venue door opens again. According to Dice’s live event data, for face-to-face events that buy tickets on the platform, about 80-85% of all tickets were sold to people living in major cities near the event. But when it comes to virtual live streams, only 39% come from major cities. “Older consumers or younger children who couldn’t go to see Nick Cave in Ally Pally.”

Such “special” streams, which are now possible and not duplicates of what ticket buyers can see directly, will be the focus of Dice in the future. “That’s why we built the livestreaming stack. The future is hybrid broadcasting,” Hatchon said.

In a statement, Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, believes that DICEs technology has the ability to transform the future of live entertainment. In addition to seamless ticketing flexibility and security, the platform connects fans, artists and venues in a whole new way. We are pleased to partner with DICE to provide fans around the world with a great event experience.

By the end of 2022, 49,000 artists and creators will be using the platform, according to Dice.

