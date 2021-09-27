Facebook delays “Instagram Kids” in criticism





Facebook said Monday that it had suspended the development of an Instagram Kids service tailored for children under the age of 13 in a question about the impact of the app on youth mental health.

The announcement preceded this week’s parliamentary hearing on Facebook’s internal investigation and was reported in The Wall Street Journal. This shows the negative impact of Instagram on teenage girls’ mental health.

Facebook said it wanted to create an Instagram product for kids with a more age-appropriate experience, but postponed the plan in the face of external criticism.

This gives parents, experts, policy makers and regulators time to work with them, listen to their concerns and demonstrate the value and importance of this project to young teens online today. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, writes in his blog post.

Facebook claims that young people are using Instagram anyway, despite the age limit rules, so it’s better to develop a better version with more parental controls. YouTube, owned by Google, has released a children’s version of the app.

But since Facebook was announced earlier this year, the company has faced criticism from policy makers, regulators, child safety groups, and consumer rights groups. They claim that they are obsessed with apps at a young age, rather than protecting them from service issues such as predatory care, bullying, and body shaming for their children.

Opposition to Facebook’s plans gained momentum this month when The Journal published a series of articles based on leaked internal documents showing that Facebook knew about the many harms it was causing. rice field. According to Facebook’s internal research, Instagram, in particular, has had a negative impact on young people, especially young girls, despite public attempts by corporate executives to minimize the shortcomings of the app.

This is the latest news. Please check for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/27/business/facebook-instagram-for-kids.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos