Apple Maps rolls out 3D views in London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco – TechCrunch





Apple offers 3D maps to more cities within the Apple Maps app, including London, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Released on iOS 15, this experience makes the app more competitive with market leader Google Maps, following years of investment in Apple’s mapping platform. This includes not only the addition of 3D maps as they are currently arriving in major markets, but also overall more detailed maps, improved transit capabilities, AR display modes and more.

Many of these features took a long time to deploy, and major metros in the United States and around the world were the first to get extensions. For example, AR display has only started this year in some cities.

However, 3D maps allow Apple Maps users to view details of different areas of the city, such as neighborhoods, commercial districts, marina, and buildings, with elevation details, new road labels, and even more. .. Custom designed landmark.

For example, Apple Maps displays renderings of famous spots such as the Coit Tower in San Francisco, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Statue of Liberty in New York, and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Later this year, Apple said this type of 3D map will be available in Philadelphia, San Diego, and Washington, DC. And next year, they will arrive in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Apple has also enhanced road-level navigation in Apple Maps, showing more clearly turn lanes, central lines, buses, taxi lanes, and pedestrian crossings. These are displayed in 3D view mode, so you can easily see which lane is best for you to choose based on traffic conditions and improve your route planning objectives. The app displays estimated time of arrival based on the current situation, similar to Google Maps. According to Apple, the new navigation, previously announced in the 2021 release, will arrive at CarPlay later this year without a more specific deadline.

Similarly, other major map updates announced earlier this year are currently underway. This includes transportation features designed to make Apple Maps more competitive with third-party apps preferred by transportation users such as Citymapper. Now, nearby stations are prominently displayed at the top of the screen, allowing users to pin their favorite routes to the map for easy access. Also, once a route is selected, the map will automatically notify the user when it is time to disembark. It’s also something users can track on their Apple Watch.

Apple Maps provides step-by-step guidance with augmented reality to provide a more immersive gait direction. This allows users to raise their mobile phones to scan buildings in their area. This allows the map to generate more accurate positions to provide more detailed guidance. It is deployed in some markets throughout the year.

iOS 15 users can also view the new 3D globe of the Earth.Also, in the Apple Maps app[ガイドの探索]With the tap of a button, you’ll have access to a selection of brands’ guides such as Timeout, The Washington Post, National Park Foundation, Complex, and Infatuation. They provide suggestions on what to do and what to see in different cities around the world. Users can also create their own guides to share with friends and family.

