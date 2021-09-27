Nintendo scares Samus’ quest





Samus, I’m glad to see you again. Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

If there’s anything you want in a Metroid game above all else, it’s horror.

That’s why I still have the most respect for the original NES games. It feels almost hostile to the player in its design. There are no maps, health charging stations, or modern equipment to help you. So no matter how many energy tanks or missile packs you get, Metroid always feels dangerous. I actually feel like a brave bounty hunter exploring a world of hostile aliens that may destroy me mercilessly at any time. I love some of the other 2D Metroid games, but the series feels the same danger to me, except that Metroid Fusion encountered SA-X, an almost unstoppable clone of Samus, the first few times. Have never been completely regained. And premonition. Having played Metroid Dread for an hour, I’m cautiously hoping that the game might actually pull it off.

After an introduction that tells the story of the saga up to this point, Samus heads to the planet ZDR. Mysterious transmissions suggest that the dreaded X parasite, which was thought to have been eradicated by fusion, may still be present on an unexplored planet. Equally annoying, the EMMI, a friendly research robot sent to investigate ZDR, has become quiet. Adam, the computer of her Sardonic ship, does not recommend signing a contract, but Samus flies her nifty ship to the surface of the planet. This is a typical setup for a Metroid game.

But something unexpected happens. Rather than seeing Samus triumphantly emerge from her ship, as in the tradition of the current series, we flash towards Samus, who is prone to fall to the defeated ground, somewhere in ZDR’s gut. Forward When she wakes up, she remembers kicking her ass: a Chozo warrior towering in the regalia of battle. Its identity and intent is unknown, but the battle leaves Samus with little ability (of course), and now she is far below the surface of the planet, far from her ship, deep into the alien territory. I’m stuck in. This setting provides a featureless and uncertain foothold, which makes you feel uncomfortable and worried about survival.

EMMI also seems excited to see her.Screenshot: Nintendo

However, the situation gets worse once you start encountering EMMI. An agile and heavily armored machine will hunt you in front of you. Something has made these research robots hostile, and they certainly make formidable enemies. In fact, the chances of defeating them in hand-to-hand combat are hopeless. If you are caught by one person, you have only one chance to stun it with a counterattack. If you fail, it’s an instant game over.

And that counter you can do is not an Arkham Asylum-style incident with a clear flash and a wide response window. It feels like a shot in the dark. It was a game that was caught by EMMI several times, and in about an hour, I could only compete once. As you play the full game, you’ll feel the timing and be able to pull it off more often, but at least dreads don’t make it easy for me.

The design of EMMI makes them feel threatened. Their movements have a computational and relentless quality, as they gracefully trade bipedalism and hunting you on all fours. And when they move, they emit a series of chirps. It gets even colder because of the way they might have been cute and affectionate when EMMI was friendly. Now it’s the sound of your looming destiny.

But EMMI wasn’t completely stopped, and the first thing he encountered was a little reminiscent of the metal endoskeleton chasing Sarah Connor at the end of the first Terminator movie, sparking and damaging, and Sams finally Useful as a tutorial on how to defeat them. By drawing energy from a power source in an area, even EMMI gains the ability to temporarily fire a blast from a cannon with a powerful arm that is susceptible. However, until you get this ability to turn on the table, your encounter with EMMI remains a tense game of cat and mouse. The labyrinthine environment offers many opportunities to give them a slip, but it’s also easy to find yourself back in a corner with little hope of escaping.

It’s Samus! Rockman has been doing this for years!Screenshot: Nintendo

Samus remains agile and will help make your attempt to escape EMMI pleasant and exciting, even if despair begins. She has new movements, slides. I wonder why the series didn’t introduce it early. And in another break from tradition, Dread refrains from powering up Morphball for a while. It was deliciously frustrating as I encountered so many crawl spaces that I would have been able to climb and bounce if I were Valine. I’m happy that the Dreads designers didn’t feel obliged to stick to the typical Metroid template in that regard. I hope the game seizes the opportunity and continues to go against my expectations.

I’m not very excited about the purpose of Dread’s obvious story. Early encounters with Chozo’s warriors suggest that the game could provide a lot of explanation for Chozo, Samus’s past, and Metroid folklore, along with many Nintendo promotional outputs leading up to the game’s release. doing. I think the Metroid story is at its best when it’s simplest. One of the reasons why the Super Metroid moment when the baby Metroid sacrifices himself to save Samus is so symbolic is its simplicity, and Samus is the coolest when wrapped in mystery. Her backstory and series of efforts to fill the broader myths have often felt clunky and unnecessary. ImDread, who maintains an open mind, can certainly explore the realm of this story in a way that maintains an elegant and mysterious sensation, but Im is a little wary of the previous Metroid story.

My very limited time at Dread was spent on the Nintendo Switch-OLED model (official name). This is probably exactly what you would expect if you’ve seen an OLED screen on your TV, phone, or PlayStation Vita. Its bright, striking, and slightly larger screen (7 inches compared to the standard switch 6.2) is a great upgrade. I especially like the white Joy-Cons that come with the OLED model, giving the device a clean, futuristic look. However, the difference isn’t that dramatic, and you’ll miss it if you play Dread or any other Switch game on an existing fully functional Switch.

It remains to be seen if Metroid Dread can sustain the anxiety of the first few hours of being on the edge in a hostile and deadly environment. Whether or not, I’m happy to at least try to make Metroid feel truly hostile again. It’s been 19 years since the last original 2D Metroid game, and I’ve been waiting even longer to feel this way.

