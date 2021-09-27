Google accuses regulators of ignoring Apple in the fight against record EU fines





Taken on July 9, 2017, the 3D-printed Android mascot Bugdroid appears in front of the Google logo. REUTERS / DadoRuvic / Illustration / File Photo

Google tells Android’s extraordinary success story of competition EU says Apple is not a rival due to its small market share A court verdict may come next year

Luxembourg, September 27 (Reuters)-Google of the Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit blew up EU antitrust regulators on Monday for ignoring rival Apple (AAPL.O). Fines related to Android operating system ($ 5.1 billion).

Instead of curbing rivals and harming users, Google’s representative said it was a large-scale success story of competition in the workplace, a panel of five judges in the Trial Court at the start of the five-day hearing. Told to.

The European Commission fined Google in 2018 and said it has been using Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and strengthen its advantage in general Internet search.

Regardless of court rules, Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook are committed to ensuring a fair competition for their rivals in accordance with the strict new rules proposed by Margrethe Vestager, the head of European Union antitrust law. , The business model will need to change in the next few years.

“The Commission has turned a blind eye to the true competitiveness of the industry between Apple and Android,” Google lawyer Meredith Pickford said in court.

“By defining the market too narrowly and downplaying the powerful constraints imposed by the very powerful Apple, the Commission said that when Google was actually in a vigorous market turmoil, Google was a mobile operating system. I mistakenly determined that it was dominant in the app store, “he said.

“It’s an extraordinary success story of how competitive power is actually being demonstrated,” Pickford said.

Commission lawyer Nicholas Kern has dismissed Apple’s role due to its small market share compared to Android.

“Incorporating Apple into photography doesn’t change much. Google and Apple are pursuing different models,” he told the court.

Kahn said Google’s agreement to force phone makers to pre-install Google Search, Chrome browser, and Google Play app store on Android devices, and paying to pre-install Google Search only as a non-competitive act. I quoted it.

He said Google’s incumbent dominance and immeasurable barriers to its rivals created “a virtuous circle for Google, but a vicious circle for everyone else.”

Android, which can be used free of charge by device makers, is installed in about 80% of smartphones in the world. This proceeding is the most important of the three European Union proceedings against Google because of Android’s market power. Google has accumulated over € 8 billion in fines for EU antitrust violations over the last decade.

Gigaset Communications GmbH, a German phone maker backing Google, lamented that its success as a European smartphone maker was due to Android’s open platform, and the European Commission’s decision had a negative impact on its business.

“The Play Store license fees that Google is currently charging as a result of the contested decision make up a significant portion of the price of Gigaset smartphones for price-sensitive consumers,” said lawyer Jean. -Franois Bellis told the court.

However, the lobbying group FairSearch, whose complaint caused the Commission’s proceedings, was bitter about Google’s tactics with the phone maker.

“Google has adopted the classic bait-and-switch. It’s obsessed with a free, open-source operating system that appears to have been funded by a search monopoly, in which case it competes through the network of restrictions in question. It just kept them out, “the lawyer Thomas Vigne told the court.

A verdict may come next year. The case is T-604 / 18 Google vs. European Commission.

($ 1 = 0.8537 euros)

Report by Foo Yun Chee; edited by Kirsten Donovan

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

