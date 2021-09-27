Top stories of the week: iOS 15 and iPhone 13 releases, SharePlay, etc.





Top Story of the Week: iOS 15 is officially released, with reviews for the iPhone 13 and iPad mini. Read all the top stories of the week and more.

iOS 15 release

After the summer beta test, iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 officially arrived. Now you can access the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad to update and access new iOS 15 features such as Focus, iPad Home Screen Widgets, and FaceTime Upgrades. To summarize the best new features in iOS 15, proceed below.

Check here for a complete summary of the best features of iOS 15.

review

The first order arrived at the customer on Friday, but this week we also released a press review of the iPhone 13 and iPad mini. Both devices were widely praised for their respective updates, including the all-new design of the iPad mini and the iPhone 13 camera upgrade.

Click here for a summary of iPhone 13 reviews and here for a summary of iPad mini.

iOS 15.1 beta test

Following the release of iOS 15, Apple has begun beta testing iOS 15.1 this week. This update marks the return of SharePlay to beta and the addition of support for COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

In this week’s happy hour, Zack and Benjamin will analyze the features and quirks revealed in the iPhone 13 review to explore the personal appeal of the new iPad mini. With the advent of iOS 15, we’ve caught up with the Epic Games proceedings a few weeks ago.

Stack Trace Podcast |

After discussing various refactoring strategies and app extensions for iOS apps running on Mac, John and Rambo discuss the latest App Store news, Apple TV + and competitor comparisons, and network environment within beta apps. Learn more about how to switch.

Apple @Work Podcast |

