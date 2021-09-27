15 iOS 15 Features to Try





(Pocket-lint)-In iOS 15, Apple may not have changed the visuals that much, but there’s still plenty to get used to and tweak. Whether you have a new iPhone 13 or just updated an existing iPhone.

Most of the highlighted features are available on all iPhone models running iOS 15, but there are one or two features that are limited to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series that don’t apply to older models. .. So make sure you’re running iOS 15 on your iPhone, or get an iPhone 13/13 Pro and try out some of your favorite less-obtrusive features.

Watch the video guide just below or follow the steps below. Those who find it most convenient.

1-Stop tracking by app

Many apps want to track different patterns and usage data while using the app. Most of the time, it’s so that they can serve you more relevant ads and know how to help people use their software to improve it. However, there are good reasons to block all tracking, especially if the company has a reputation for not respecting your right to privacy.

If you want to block app tracking[設定]>[プライバシー]Open and[追跡]Tap. At the top, there is a toggle that says “Allow apps to request tracking.” If you don’t want your app to request tracking information, switch it off. Alternatively, you can manually turn app tracking on and off individually in the list below.

2-Check which apps access which data

Similarly, this is a simple tip.[設定]>[プライバシー]Scroll to the bottom of the screen[アプリのアクティビティを記録]Tap. Switch it on and wait for about a week. A few days later, when you return to that menu option, you’ll see a breakdown of how the various apps are using your smartphone’s permissions, and whether there are apps that regularly access your location, other personal information, etc. You can check if. .. You can also save the report as an empty binary file that you can share and save.

3-Undo old Safari

In iOS 15, I got a new Safari with a search bar and tab switcher at the bottom. It’s actually very convenient to use with one hand, and you can easily swipe between tabs. However, if you want to undo the old layout with the URL bar at the top, you can undo it.

There are two ways to do that.[設定]>[Safari]Go to and scroll down until you see the two tab icons. Then select “Single Tab”. When you restart Safari, you’ll see a bar at the top.

Another easy way to switch is to open Safari itself, open any web page and tap the “AA” icon in the search bar. This will bring up a pop-up menu. Tap the option “Show top address bar”.

4-Bundle non-essential notifications

iOS 15 has a feature called “Scheduled Summary” that allows you to deliver all less important notifications at once. You don’t have to receive a lot of random pings throughout the day.

To enable[設定]>[通知]Go to[スケジュールされた概要]Tap. Then switch it on to run the setup process.Then select the apps you want to include in the overview and at the bottom[アプリの追加]Tap.

On the next screen, select the time to display the first and second summaries. You can also tap the “+” to add more frequent summaries throughout the day. Therefore, you can display one at breakfast, one at lunch, and one at evening, if desired.Once you have selected them, they are at the bottom[通知の概要をオンにする]Just press the option.

Now you will only be notified by direct messages or apps that are not included in your selection throughout the day until you choose to view the summary.

Announce notifications on 5-AirPods

If you have a pair of AirPods Pro, you can have Siri notify you every time you put it on your ear and connect it to your iPhone. To turn this on[設定]>[Siriと検索]Go to[通知をアナウンス]Tap to turn on the option at the top of the page. Also, turn on the “headphones” switch.

6-Turn off HDR video

By default, new iPhone 13 Pro models record video in HDR or Dolby Vision. Not only does it take up a lot of space, it is also incompatible with many other devices. To turn it off[設定]>[カメラ]Go to[ビデオの録画]Tap. Toggle the option called “HDR Video” off.

7-Reachability

In the days when the iPhone had buttons, it was possible to simply double-tap the home button to pull things down from the top of the screen for easy access. And you can actually do it on a new phone without a button, but you need to activate it first.

[設定]>[ユーザー補助]Go to[タッチ]Tap. Toggle reachability options. Now, swipe down at the bottom of the screen to drop content further down from the top of the screen for easier access.

8-Double tap back to screenshot

With the appropriate accessibility features enabled, you can take a screenshot with just two taps on the back of your smartphone. Instead of tinkering with button combinations.

[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[タッチ]Go to[戻る]Choose. Select the double tap option and find the screenshot in the list. Now double tap on the back of your smartphone to take a screenshot. Of course, you can also select other features that are difficult to access, such as notification dropdowns and Control Center.

9-Use live text

One of the cool new features is live text. This allows you to use the camera to read and view text in real time. For example, you can use it to instantly send a sentence from an article or document in a message.

Open the messaging app. Double-tap the text field, then tap the small icon that looks like the text in the box. This will open the camera view, start scanning the text and display it in the field as it appears in the camera.

More precisely, you can quickly freeze the text you need by simply tapping the small capture icon in the corner. You can now highlight specific blocks of text to include by simply dragging your finger over the required text.

Another way is to open the Camera app and make sure you’re in photo mode. Then point to or tap the desired text to manually focus on the text and tap the live text icon in the corner. You can now scan the text, highlight the text in the pop-up image and share it with someone. Copy and paste it wherever you like.

10-Live text of screenshots

There is another way to use live text. With screenshots. Take a screenshot and tap it to open the editor view. Tap the markup / pen icon at the top, then tap the live text icon in the bottom corner. You can now highlight the text you want to drag and copy and paste it into your favorite app.

11-Focus mode

Focus mode can easily become its detailed features and video. However, to put it simply[設定]>[フォーカス]Go to to create a dedicated scenario where only certain apps and users can interrupt you at a particular time or place.

You can set one scenario for personal mode and another for work mode. It may take some time to complete the process, but basically you just need to add a dedicated person to contact you and select the apps you want to allow. It’s really easy.

Once it is set, you can schedule when to start. Date-based or location-based? You can also customize the home screen that appears during each focus time.

12-Limit screen frame rate

By default, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max screens are set to refresh rates up to 120Hz. If for some reason you want to limit what you can actually do, but it doesn’t appear in your display settings.[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[モーション]Go to. If you turn on the “Limit Frame Rate” option here, it will not exceed 60fps.

13-Create your own photo style

Another camera feature of the new iPhone model is called Photo Style. Unlike simple filters, this adjusts warmth, brightness, contrast, etc. to create an aesthetic that applies to all your photos when you snap them.[設定]>[カメラ]Open and[写真スタイル]Scroll to. Swipe the options until you find the look you like. When you find it, press the blue tap at the bottom.

14-Change music in photo memory

With the new photo app, Apple will automatically paste backing tracks into your photo and video memories created on the For You tab. But you can change that. Open the photo, tap “For You” and select one of the memories at the top.

Once open, tap again and tap the small music icon in the corner. Now you can swipe to change the filters and music. Alternatively, you can tap the note icon at the bottom right to see more options, such as a search button that lets you search the entire library for a particular song.

Motorola’s new Moto G9 Plus is a phone wonder-see why here By Pocket-lint Promotion September 27, 2021 15-Trackpad Keyboard

last but not least. This is an old and old favorite, but it’s a must. If you want to move the cursor exactly as you type, you can turn your keyboard into a trackpad by simply pressing and holding the spacebar and then swiping your thumb. Then place the cursor where you want it on the screen.

Written by Cambanton. Originally published on September 27, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pocket-lint.com/phones/news/apple/158514-iphone-13-13-pro-tips-tricks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos