Death Stranding Directors Cut takes full advantage of PS5





Well, I make an obvious joke: Did something really cut from Death Stranding? For better or for worse, Hideo Kojima’s deeply spoiled apocalyptic delivery simulator didn’t feel like it had undergone a lot of editing. But Kojima himself said he didn’t like the name of the new PlayStation 5 version of the game, called Director’s Cut, and claimed that only new content was created instead. So you have it.

In any case, Death Stranding Directors Cut is one of the most valuable PS5 upgrades. For $ 10 (if you own a PS4 release), this new edition comes with additional missions, improved visuals and performance, more tools and items, tactile feedback with DualSense, and 3D audio support. doing. This is all one of the best showcases of PS5s hardware I’ve ever seen.

Already a beautiful game on the PS4, Kojima Productions didn’t have to do much to make Death Stranding look like home on the PS5. Technical upgrades are primarily related to resolution and performance. There are 4K quality modes and a slightly less sharp 60fps performance mode, but the former usually sticks to 60 fps and the latter is still fairly high resolution. I usually play games in performance mode, but quality modes that aren’t limited to 30fps are welcome here.

Another notable additional feature is the ability to play the game with an ultra-wide aspect ratio. This gives you a wider field of view at the expense of screen area, but with black bars at the top and bottom of the screen, you can see more of the surrounding characters. Ideal for death strands with panoramic views. But on my 55-inch TV, the photos feel a bit small at the sofa distance. Especially if you have an OLED that doesn’t get in the way of the black bar, or if you’re using a small TV such as the 48-inch LG CX as your monitor, this mode will work better for larger sets.

Death Stranding was the first game I thought of when Sony announced the PS5s DualSense controller. This controller has triggers that can provide different levels of resistance. Death Stranding spends a lot of time carrying heavy loads and using trigger buttons to distribute the load. With DualSense, the weight is reflected in how difficult it is to pull the trigger, giving you a more accurate indication of when you can over-exercise and roll down the mountain. Improving the accuracy of tactile feedback also helps convey the sensation of the ground under your feet and weather conditions such as rain. Astros Playroom is still the best Dual Sense demo, but Death Stranding Directors Cut is just as impressive.

This release also includes one of the best 3D audio implementations I’ve ever heard. It turns out that this feature is a bit overwhelming in most PS5 games so far, in all respects that Sony advertises the Tempest Sound Engine for consoles. But with Death Stranding Directors Cut, it really adds to the immersive feeling. The character talking in the cutscene sounds like it’s placed exactly around you, and you can hear where ghostly enemies are trying to stalk you. This is definitely worth playing with headphones.

You can’t play the entire game again yet, but the extra content looks negligible. Many of the additions are usually quirky, from full-on racing modes to catapults that can launch heavy cargo throughout the landscape, but there are some more basic tweaks like the new melee movements. I don’t think any of this will change anyone’s mind about the game, but here’s new enough to make the replay feel fresh.

The free 60fps patch found in games like Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Part II is appreciated, but for PS5 owners who enjoyed Death Stranding on the PS4, the $ 10 upgrade is worth it. .. The new player costs $ 49.99, which is also a reasonable time to join a game that is completely different from other games. Death Stranding is certainly not for everyone, and that’s true here as well, but with this version you get a very balanced package that takes full advantage of the platform.

