Facebook has suspended work on the Instagram Kids app due to widespread criticism





Instagram says it has suspended the development of a version of a photo-sharing app for children under the age of 13, called Instagram Kids. A parent-supervised experience for young users.

In a blog post and a series of accompanying tweets, Moselli accuses the media and critics of misunderstanding the purpose of the app. It wasn’t for young children, but it was for tweens (ages 10-12), he writes. In another tweet, he added that the project news was quite leaked before he knew what it would be. People were afraid of the worst and had few answers at that stage. Obviously this needs more time.

The app will be suspended after the Wall Street Journal published a series of abominable reports on Facebook last week. These included stories that revealed how Instagram’s own internal research suggested that the app exacerbated the body problems of teenage girls. Facebook states that these reports falsely characterize a company’s research, but so far it has refused to publish the data directly for analysis by critics and advocates.

I must believe that parents prefer the option of having their children use an age-appropriate version of Instagram-it gives them supervision-more than an alternative. But I’m not here to downplay their concerns, we have to get this right.

Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) September 27, 2021

In a blog post, Mosseri pointed out that the WSJ report asked people a lot of questions, and such criticisms introduced many anti-bullying features on Instagram that could encourage readers to take a break. He states that he has sought. App. (Some of the WSJs that Instagram and Mosseri report ignored include company-specific researchers who point out that users often feel crazy about the app.)

The development of Instagram versions for young users has been widely criticized by many groups. Facebook responded to the criticism by saying that young people are already active online and should oversee their experience. The company also said it wouldn’t show ads in new apps. But the critics weren’t convinced.

Facebook claims that by creating Instagram for kids, you can keep your kids safe on the platform. Catherine Montgomery, senior strategist at the Center for Digital Democracy, told BBC News in April. The company’s real goal is to extend its profitable and profitable Instagram franchise to younger demographics and give children a powerful commercialized social media environment that poses a serious threat to privacy, health and welfare. Is to introduce.

Mosseri said on Twitter that critics would see Instagram suspending development of kids apps as a concession that the project was a bad idea. He asserts that this is wrong and adds: Parents believe their children prefer the option of using an age-appropriate version of Instagram. But I’m not here to downplay their concerns, we have to get this right.

