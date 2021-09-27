Changes to Pro Demo Overwatch 2 in the 2021 OWL Championship





Image: Blizzard

In the recent Overwatch League 2021 Championship, some of the best players in the world participated in Overwatch 2 over the weekend. During the tournament broadcast, these pros showed off some big character rework and strategic overhauls coming to the sequel, but also emphasized a clear missing reference to former director Jeff Kaplan.

The long-awaited sequel to Blizzards 2016’s breakout team-based shooter became the centerpiece of the OWL final halftime show, with Washington Justice and Los Angeles Gladiators players experimenting with a new Overwatch 2 game mode called Push. .. Basically, it is a big tug of war with a robot called TW-1. In reality, it was an enthusiastic 8-minute scramble, but not as aggressive as most expected in a first-person shooter. The change has made some regular players hopeful and a few professional competitors skeptical.

The exhibition match started with a character rework of DPS-type Sombra and Bastion, and showed a big change in Overwatch 2. Sombras manual hacks have a short cooldown, can be run invisible, and last a long time, so they disable the target’s abilities for 1 second and reveal them through the wall for 8 seconds. Her first attack deals 50% damage to the hacked target, but her EMP’s ultimate ability no longer removes the shield, but damages up to 40% of the enemy’s health.

The overhaul to Bastion is even more dramatic. The robot will not be able to self-heal, but will have access to tactical (but elastic) grenades that attach to the enemy. The Bastion is also equipped with a high precision, low rate of fire shooting reconnaissance gun, making it a pseudo sniper. Instead of turning into his ultimate tank, Hell can do it at any time with a short cooldown. Bastions’ new Ultimate allows you to summon three separate bombardments anywhere on the map, which will damage your enemies when they attack and when they explode. But most importantly, Bastion is now wearing a hat to make him more familiar.

Screenshot: Blizzard

The match also showed off some of the known character changes in action. For example, you can now direct the forward assault of tank hero Reinhardt, greatly improving the maneuverability of giant armored fighters. This opportunity is also the first time to see the match reduced to 5v5, with each side down the tank class and fans can see how that pivot affects the flow of play. I did.

Indy Space Halpern, one of the pros who participated in the demonstration, told The Washington Post that the overall feel was a bit like Call of Duty, which is non-stop and involves a lot of action. Washington Justice player Gui-Un Decay Jang, who also tested the game, said Overwatch 2 relies more on individual mechanics than teamwork, based on their experience.

Another member of the professional Overwatch scene was more candid about the changes made in Overwatch 2. I feel that having two tanks in the game has added to the strategic depth. As reported by The Washington Post. But I will refrain from making real decisions until I can see the game up close. Because people are very enthusiastic about this. He added that the new game isn’t bad, it could just be different.

The release date for Overwatch 2 hasn’t been finalized yet, but the Overwatch League will be used when the fifth season begins next spring. This is because Blizzard faces a wave of developer withdrawal and continues to drop out of California proceedings claiming sexual harassment is widespread. And discrimination. The proceedings and the corresponding parent company, Activision Blizzards, led to employee strikes. Recent changes in events have also seen the formation of a group of workers called ABetter ABK. And it demanded the end of compulsory arbitration and more wage transparency, among other changes.

Overwatch director and Blizzard veteran Jeff Kaplan left the company earlier this year before the news that the proceedings broke down. It all seems to have been part of a recent escape following reports of Activision, Blizzard’s parent company, cost savings, and the execution of creative interference. Overwatch 2 previously included a nod to Kaplan in the form of a restaurant on a map of New York City. This included what was written as Jeffs Corner Pizza. However, one of the new trailers for Bastion’s rework shows that Jeff has been removed.

This change is made because Blizzard appears to be implementing a new policy that prohibits the inclusion of personal references to developers in the game. The move comes after a California lawsuit and extensive reports of corporate non-professional behavior and sexual misconduct against women. Blizzard will also rename the Overwatchs cowboy hero after its name comes from. Veteran developer Jesse McCree is involved in BlizzCon 2013 Cosby Suite, according to a Kotaku report. The company broke up with McCree last month.

