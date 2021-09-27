Resident Evil 4 VR will be released on October 21st at Oculus Quest 2





A virtual reality version of Resident Evil 4 will be available on Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset on October 21st.

Resident Evil 4 VR was announced earlier this year. However, Facebook and Capcom, as well as third-party development studio Armature, could only get a glimpse of their gameplay, including a short trailer. Adapt the original game content from a (mostly) first-person perspective and redesign it to take advantage of VR motion controls.

Armature Resident Evil 4 adds a series of minor changes to the original 2005 horror game that are a bit more complicated. It should feature the same story content and world design, rather than the overhaul that Resident Evil 2 did in 2019. However, it has been redesigned to function as a first-person VR game with a motion controller. Use your hands to control weapons, items, and puzzles. Your health status is displayed on your watch, not on the screen overlay. Not only can you move with the analog sticks on the Oculus Touch controller, but you can also teleport and walk in room-scale VR.

The new design can affect gameplay in several notable ways. For example, you can wield a weapon with each hand, and switching between them looks much easier. Instead of pressing a button, use a knife to physically slash the controller at the enemy. The gameplay video also shows how you move around during the shoot, a major change from the original design.

However, the game is not completely first person. According to Facebook, all of its cutscenes are displayed in their original third-person format, including those associated with many of Resident Evil 4’s quick-time events. Based on Facebook’s description, the game features a surprisingly fast-sounding camera shift, for example you can kick a door down with a button or watch a short third-person animation when opened.

According to Facebook, the placement and animation of the original quicktime event remains the same, but some actions have been updated to work better in VR. (Waiting to see how the acrobatic section of the game is converted to a headset.) Some quicktime events move the controller quickly, while pulling the trigger at the same time. There is also something to ask for.

Other tweaks make sense for any remaster. The game’s textures have been updated and armatures make it less likely that enemies will target your partner Ashley. Partner Ashley spends a lot of time protecting both versions of the game.

Unlike most quest games, Resident Evil 4 VR is not compatible with the original 2019 quest and is completely exclusive to 2020 Quest 2. Facebook also doesn’t share the potential plans to bring it to the Oculus desktop platform and isn’t discussing games coming to desktop PCs or consoles, how the Mysts Oculus Quest version was later released outside of VR. .. But if you’re interested in a nice-looking version of the original Resident Evil 4, there’s always an unofficial HD remaster of the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/27/22692268/resident-evil-4-vr-capcom-oculus-quest-2-release-date The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos