Halo Infinite Dataminers leaks new vehicles, weapons and more





The latest multiplayer technical preview (or actually in beta) of Halo Infinites has been released and will be available for a few days. The beta offers only a small portion of what’s available in online shooters released later this year, but data miners and curious fans are digging into the game files and finding a fair amount. increase. One Unexpected Discovery: Halo Infinite is full of memes.

Redditor marcopolo444 shared links to images and content that were removed directly from the ongoing Xbox and PC beta tests. Some of these are cool, but not surprising at all. For example, Dataminer has found several vehicles currently available in Tech Preview, such as the high-flying Banshee and a visually improved version of the classic Scorpion tank. Also buried in the file was a large number of emblems that were a staple of past Halo games. But, in particular, a significant number of these emblems (along with some weapon ornaments) appear to have come into direct contact with the Internet meme. with some reason.

There is an alien growl with a bowler hat and big happy eyes sitting in the fire. This is famous This seems to refer directly to a great cartoon. I also found a reenactment of an ancient internet meme featuring the guy who was always talking about aliens on the history channel, and a version of the classic classic Brent Rambo gif. There is also a cartoon reproduction of the infamous Rock with a Funny Pack image. And the charm of the weapon that seems to directly quote the post of 4chan, who became a semi-popular meme.

Now, to be fair to Halo and 343, the leaked file also contains a lot of content and images that aren’t related to memes. But hey, there are more memes here than I expected. I’m not immediately against the memes that pop up in the game. After all, they are part of pop culture and a way to communicate with each other online. But something about these images feels very coercive and out of place. Halo is allowed to be quirky, but I find this a bit sad.

On the contrary, be interested in the many armor and vehicle accessories that people have found in beta files. This includes what looks like unlockable Christmas gear to make Sparta look more glamorous.

One thing to keep in mind when viewing all data mined content is that some of these may change or be removed before the game is released. Just because these files are found in the latest beta does not guarantee that they will hang around. And, of course, there could be more 343 added to Halo between now and the game’s release in December.

There were some ridiculous bugs and server issues, not to mention delays, but so far (even in this early unfinished state) Halo Infinite seems to be in good shape. Now let’s see if 343 and Halo can maintain their landing when they arrive on the Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8.

