Best Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Build





Looking for the best Amazon build on Diablo 2 Resurrected? The Lightning Javelin Amazon, or the “Javazon” that the community refers to, is one of the most powerful Diablo 2 Resurrected classes throughout the game. Javazon’s spear throws do a great deal of damage with each hit and can easily break through enemies. In addition to this, Amazon is a great team member as her ability guarantees that your party will never be overwhelmed by mobs.

Amazon doesn’t need the most expensive equipment to get the job done. In fact, she can easily get through early games, largely depending on her skills. It takes a lot of time to get the best equipment, so if you’re looking for a class that performs well without the need for the rarest Diablo 2 rune words, Javazon is for you. There is a possibility.

If you’re looking for a class that takes a hands-off approach to combat, it might be worth considering the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer build or the “Frozen Orb” Sorceress build as an alternative. This Amazon build takes you to the center of the battle as you tear through everything that gets in the way with an electric javelin. Here’s everything you need to build the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon builds.

DIABLO 2 RESURRECTED AMAZON’JAVAZON’ BUILD

Javazon builds rely heavily on some important skills of javelin throw and spear tree: Charged Strike and Lightning Fury. Charged Strike is incredibly good against a single target unit, and Javazon has become one of the most powerful classes against bosses because it can defeat bosses in record time. I am. Use Lightning Fury to attack targets to repel multiple enemies at once, causing lightning to undulate on the ground and damage nearby monsters.

By adding points to Power Strike and Lightning Strike, you can do additional damage with Charged Strike and Lightning Fury. Both have a synergistic effect with the main skill. Lightning Strikes are especially useful when you have low mana or low javelin counts. This skill is a melee attack and uses very little mana, so you can be confident that you will have the skill to do damage even if the situation begins to darken.

Spend the rest of your posts on the passive and magic trees, giving you 1 point for skills such as critical strike, evasion, and penetration until you reach the piercing. Pierce gives a missile attack the opportunity to pass through additional enemies after the attack. This is very important for Lightning Fury as it adds piercings to the Lightning Bolt and creates a wave of devastation in a single attack.

JAVAZON STATS

Your statistical points should be spent primarily on vitality, but keep in mind that you set aside about 25 points for strength. Amazon doesn’t need dexterity to wield the best spear, and mana potion ensures that you always have energy whenever you need it, so energy isn’t important either.

Javazone skills

Here are all the skills you need to level up with the Diablo 2 Resurrected Javazon build:

Power Strike – 20 Charge Strike – 20 Lightning Fury – 20 Lightning Strike – 20 Pierce – 10 Lightning Bolt – 1 Jab – 1 Pest Javelin – 1 Poison Javelin – 1 Critical Strike – 1 Dodge – 1 Avoidance – 1 Penetrate – 1 Avoidance – 1

Javazon equipment

Weapons-Titan’s Revenge (ceremonial javelin), Call to Weapons (Frail) Shield-Spirit (Monarch) Helm-Gryphon’s Eyes (Diadem) Armor-Chain of Honor (Twilight Shroud) Belt-Razor Tail (Sharkskin Belt) Ring-Raven Frost and Bull-Kathos’Wedding Band Amulet-Highlord’s WrathGloves-Lancer’s Crusader Gauntlets of AlacrityBoots-War Traveler (Battle Boots) Charms-Hellfire Torch (Large Charm), Annihilus (Small Charm), Harpoonist’s Magnificent Vita Charm Big charm)

As mentioned earlier, Amazon does not rely on the best equipment in the slot to thrive on the battlefield. The only important device we highly recommend is the Razortail, which increases the efficiency of your piercings to 100%. This belt turns Lightning Fury into an incredible range of attack that can clear the room with a single blow.

Javazon Hireling

As with the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin builds, you need to hire a defensive mercenary in Act 2, especially for its Holy Freeze aura. There is debate about aggressive mercenaries that provide a mitora, but this buff does not help us as much as defensive mercenaries.

The Holy Breeze aura gives the enemy enough time to stop grinding and throw the javelin. With the right equipment, mercenaries can significantly enhance Javazon. Infinity Weapons significantly increase Javazon’s damage to lightning-based attacks using the Convection Aura.

Weapon-Infinity Armor-Betrayal Helm-Andariel’s Visage (Demon Head)

That’s all you need to create Javazon, the best Amazon build for Diablo 2 resurrection. If you’re new to RPG games and need some advice, don’t forget to take a quick review with the Diablo 2 Resurrected Beginner’s Guide. If you’re wondering what this mysterious device can do, there’s also a Horadric Cube recipe. Finally, if you want to try something very different, there is also a build guide for the “Hammerdin” Paladin build and the “Whirlwind” barbarian build.

