Google will abolish last-click attribution in favor of machine learning-based models





Google has announced that it will update its ad attribution model to provide marketers with more accurate and accurate privacy-centric measurements. Google Ads uses machine learning to evaluate data from the entire conversion pipeline, rather than relying solely on the last consumer interaction. This move represents a shift from what is commonly known as the last-click model of attribution, facilitating tech giants’ investment in consumer data privacy.

According to a blog post released today by Google Ads Vice President and General Manager of Purchasing, Analysis and Measurement, Vidhya Srinivasan, the company will no longer rely on last-click attribution, but instead of what’s called data-driven attribution. Migrate.

In Last Click Attribution Measurement, where consumers were last involved before making a purchase, Google’s new framework uses machine learning to measure everything from how to measure conversions to how to improve automated bidding in the media buying process. To do.

Google’s advertising business already offers this data-driven attribution model, but previously it wasn’t accessible to all advertisers due to minimum data requirements and some restrictions on the types of conversions. According to today’s company announcement, the minimum data rules will be removed and data-driven attribution will be available to all Google Ads advertisers starting in October.

As Srinivasan explained in today’s post, the decision to switch to data-driven attribution was signaled by changes in the privacy environment. Consumers are increasingly demanding data privacy protection from big tech companies, and Google and Apple around the world have announced new policies that give users more say about how their personal information is being used. Introducing tools.

Unfortunately, many of these changes, such as Google Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) and Apples AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) for the disappearance of third-party cookies, allow marketers to understand user-level behavior patterns and audience in a personalized way. And, importantly, measure the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, new frameworks such as FLoC and ATT impede marketers’ ability to measure attribution and adapt media, marketing and sales strategies accordingly.

Google claims that the new data-driven attribution is a way to protect consumer privacy while providing marketers with the tools they need to measure. Last-click attribution, on the other hand, is becoming less and less effective in both respects, Google says.

How Data Driven Attribution Works

According to Google, data-driven attribution enhances privacy by assessing signals throughout the customer journey, not just the last touchpoint, and providing an obfuscated view of user-level data. At the same time, the company says the new model has the potential to improve advertising effectiveness as it analyzes all relevant data about interactions that lead to conversions. The new machine learning-powered model evaluates everything from the time elapsed between interaction and conversion to ad format. In addition, Srinivasan writes that Google Ads evaluates the results of holdback experiments to optimize model accuracy.

The company claims that when combined with an automated bidding strategy, data-driven attribution can drive additional conversions at the same cost-per-acquisition with a model feature that allows you to more accurately predict the incremental impact of a particular ad on driving conversions. doing. According to today’s announcement, we will adjust your bids accordingly … to maximize your ROI.

In a quote shared in today’s post, Doc Morris’s head of online marketing, Lara Harter, said Google’s data-driven attribution reduced cost of goods sold by 18% compared to last click. ..

The new attribution model already available for Google search, shopping, display and YouTube ads will be extended to support additional interactions such as offline and in-app conversions. The update will be rolled out as the default model for Google Ads overall starting next month, but the company will continue to allow users to choose from five different attribution models.

Google has declined a request for comment on this story.

