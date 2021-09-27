GDG NYC members apply skills to help local nonprofits reach higher levels





Posted by Kbra Zengin, Program Manager, Developer Relations

The Google Developer Group (GDG) branch is in a unique position to help many companies and companies influence when they are moving into the digital-first world. Perhaps no one knows this as well as GDGNYC lead Anna Nerezova. Over the past year, she has seen first-hand how powerful the GDGNYC community is when the right occasion comes.

GDGNYC Levels Up Google Cloud Skills

Over the past few years, Anna and other GDG NYC organizers have focused on learning cloud technology and sharing with community members, including face-to-face workshops on cloud learning jams and machine learning clouds (speech recognition, natural language). I have hosted the event. Language processing etc. Last year, GDG NYC took Google Cloud learning to the next level with speakers from the Google Cloud team in a series of virtual Google Cloud technology talks on BigQuery, serverless best practices, and understanding Anthos.

GDGNYC speaker session

Thanks to these hands-on workshops, speaker sessions, and technical resources provided by Google, members of the GDG NYC community are confident that they will accelerate and improve their skills while at the same time practicing those skills. You can get it. Members of the Google Developer Group often not only learn new skills, but also open up opportunities to make a positive impact in ways they previously thought were impossible. As a GDG lead, Anna is always looking for opportunities to give community members the opportunity to apply their skills to higher goals.

Building a positive planet

Anna has identified one such opportunity for the community through Positive Planet US, a local non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating global and regional poverty through positive entrepreneurship. .. Originally founded in France, Positive Planet International has helped 11 million people escape poverty in 42 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since its inception in 1998. The mission to bring regional and global economic growth to underprivileged communities in the wake of a pandemic.

Anna realized how the focus on learning and leveraging Google Cloud technology in the GDG chapter for the past few years can help nonprofits transform. Partnerships not only benefit Positive Planet US, but also give community members the opportunity to apply what they have learned, gain experience, and give back. Anna and GDGNYC companion Ralph Yozzo have worked with Positive Planet US to identify areas of opportunity for GDGNYC members to maximize their skills. Positive Planet US needed to build the infrastructure needed to get it up and running, and the opportunities for GDGNYC community members to intervene and help seemed endless.

GDG NYC volunteers quickly set about work and built the Positive Planet US website from scratch. Google Cloud Platform was used to build the site’s infrastructure, set up secure payments for donations, launch email campaigns, and more. Applying a series of learning from the AMP Study Jam held by GDGNYC, volunteers implemented AMP plugins for WordPress to improve the user experience and keep the website optimized. All of this was done according to Google’s core web vital and page experience guidelines. GDG NYC volunteers have also helped with program management, video production, social media and more. Regardless of work, the work done by volunteers actually influences and helps drive Positive Planet US’s efforts to make a difference in communities left out of society.

Positive Planet Promotes Community Impact

Positive Planet US volunteers are currently working hard to support an accelerator hub for minority female entrepreneurs, a non-profit flagship project launched last year. As part of the program, participants will receive personalized coaching from senior Genpact and Capgemini executives to help turn great ideas into a thriving business. From learning how to grow a business to applying for a business loan, women from underprivileged communities get the tools they need to thrive as an entrepreneur. The 10-week program is currently running a second cohort, aiming to support 1,000 women by next year.

Participants in Positive Planet US’s Second Accelerator Hub Program

The next cohort of Positive Planet US for 50 female entrepreneurs is about to begin, and Anna is working to find coaches of all different skill levels directly from the GDG community. If you are interested in volunteering at Positive Planet US, click here.

Anna is excited about the ongoing collaboration between Positive Planet US and GDGNYC and continues to identify opportunities for GDG members to give back. Also, a new series of Android and Cloud Study Jam is imminent, and DevFest 2021 is imminent. The organizers of GDGNYC hope to welcome more developers to the Google Developer Group community. Click here for more information on upcoming events at GDG NYC.

Join the Google Developer Group chapter near you here.

