Google collaborates with arts and culture groups to create an online hub in Pittsburgh





The evolution from Pittsburgh’s renowned steel town to a city known for its arts, history and culture took a major step on Tuesday.

About 15 local arts and cultural institutions have partnered with Google to establish an online presence on Google’s Arts & Culture platform. Created as a kind of one-stop cultural shopping hub, the g.co/explorepittsburgh app hosts a variety of arts organizations.

Includes exhibits at the Carnegie Museum of Art, contemporary glassmaking at the Pittsburgh Glass Center, manufacturing history at Senator John Heinz History Center, and a baseball archive at the Clemente Museum.

“The city of Pittsburgh has always been admired for its rich culture rooted in history, art, sports, music, theater, the splendor of nature, writing, architecture, food, entertainment and hard-working traditions,” said Bill Peduto. The mayor says. “Now, we hope that our proud and powerful culture will be shared with people all over the world at Google Arts & Culture and will be a catalyst for many to visit our city.”

Pittsburgh is the first city in the northeast and the fifth city in the United States, featured in Google Arts & Culture. Others include Kansas City, Milwaukee, Charlotte and Atlanta. European cultural hubs on the platform include Milan and Naples in Italy, Lyon in France and Hamburg in Germany.

“Pittsburgh people have long known that our proud manufacturing history is only half the story. The other half is our rich cultural heritage that has endured several renaissances. That’s what D-Forest Hills US Congressman Mike Doyle said. “Now, through Google Arts & Culture, we can see Pittsburgh’s thriving culture driven by many libraries, universities and museums that the world is proud to call Pittsburgh home.”

On the platform, take a 360 virtual tour of Mattress Factory, Clemente Museum, Carlow University, Pittsburgh Glass Center, WYEP Radio and see life in the city’s 20th-century black community through the archives of legendary photographer Tiny Harris. can do. Carnegie Museum of Art. From steel workers to mines and foundries, you can learn about Pittsburgh’s manufacturing history through attractions such as Senator John Heinz History Center.

“We are proud to introduce Pittsburgh’s thriving art scene, community and heritage to the world online at Google Arts & Culture,” said Todd Underwood, Senior Director of Engineering and Google Pittsburgh Site Lead. “Pittsburgh is a pioneer in American culture, from manufacturing to contemporary art, and thanks to 15 local partners, everyone can now experience the sights and sounds that make it so unique. . ”

Since 2005, Google has an office in an old Nabisco factory with more than 800 employees.

Paul Guggenheimer is a staff writer for Tribune Review. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or [email protected]

