Google launches sustainable hotel options for eco-friendly travelers





Google is building features that help travelers differentiate their hotels and resorts with environmentally friendly and sustainable practices.

When searching for hotels on Google, the tag “eco-certified” is now displayed next to the green leaves in part of the list.

[詳細]Click on the hotel[概要]Go to the tab to explain the sustainable practices and accreditations the hotel has adopted.[持続可能性]The tab is displayed.

Sustainable practices range from reusing towels to save water and providing guests with vegetarian dietary options.

The information in the Sustainability section is self-reported by the hotel and is not independently verified by Google.

However, to obtain the Eco-Certified Badge, the hotel must contact a globally recognized and reputable agency to conduct an on-site audit of the hotel’s sustainability practices. The assessment should focus on environmental impacts from at least four categories: energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction and sustainable sourcing.

Marriott Hotel Sustainability: Eco-friendly Hotel?Marriott has announced plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050

Google has partnered with organizations such as Green Key and EarthCheck to perform these authentication processes.

EarthCheck is a scientific benchmark certification and advisory group for travel and tourism, accrediting hotels in more than 70 countries. The hotel is Earth Check accredited based on the standards set by the final report of the World Summit for Sustainable Development in Johannesburg in 2002.

GreenKey is a voluntary ecolabel awarded to more than 3,200 hotels and other facilities in 65 countries. Hotels are evaluated based on a set of criteria on topics such as staff involvement, laundry and cleaning, waste, green spaces, and corporate social responsibility.

As part of its broader sustainability efforts, Google is partnering with Travalyst to build a model for calculating travel-related carbon emissions.

Paints can increase sustainability: Scientists have created the whitest paints in the world. It can eliminate the need for air conditioning.

A year ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised to operate entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030.

“A few years ago, the floods devastated Chennai, where I grew up. When I see images of cities that have experienced extreme droughts over the years of my life, the climate The effects of the variability were felt much closer. Last week, many of us woke up to the orange skies of northern California as wild fires raged up and down the west coast, “Pichai said in a Google press. I am writing in the release. Avoid the worst consequences of climate change. “

Google reached carbon neutrality in 2007 and on September 14, 2020, removed all carbon emitted since its inception in 1998.

Many other tech organizations, including Microsoft and Amazon, have promised to be carbon-neutral or carbon-negative, albeit at a slower pace than Google.

Microsoft’s press release has set a goal of negative carbon by 2030, and by 2050 Microsoft will remove all carbon emitted since 1975 from the environment and preserve the carbon heritage. I am saying that I will lose it.

Amazon has promised to reach carbon neutrality by 2040 and reach a 100% renewable energy base by 2025.

Facebook is committed to reaching net zero emissions across its value chain by 2030.

Michelle Shen is USA TODAY’s Money & Tech Digital Reporter. You can contact her @ michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

