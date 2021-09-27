2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburbs Get Google’s Built-in and Expanded 6.2L V8 Option





More technology, more V8.

Chevrolet

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado is big news when it comes to Bowtie brand multipurpose vehicles, but the 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are also a little loved. On Monday, the brand unveiled updates to SUVs, including more V8s and Google Smarts. Specifically, the 6.2-liter V8 will be available in more Tahoe and Suburban trims than ever before, but the built-in Google technology is available on almost every model.

Let’s start with the analog side of the V8. Chevy offers a high displacement 6.2 liter V8 with Tahoe and Suburban RST, Z71 and Premier Trims. It remains standard with high country trim, but the 5.3-liter V8 soldier is turned on as a standard mass under the hood of an SUV. Meanwhile, the 3.0-liter Duramax in-line 6 turbo diesel engine remains an option on all SUVs, with the exception of the Z71. As a little extra, those who choose the larger V8 for RST trim also have access to the magnetic ride controls that come standard with premier and high country SUVs. Buyers can also opt for the Tahoe and Suburban Z71 electronic limited slip differentials. This further enhances traction as it slips through dirt and mud, Chevy said.

Now, to digital technology. Google is built in. This is the headline function here. There is also a new standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster for LT models and later. Chevy, along with Google, now offers the Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play, and more built into the infotainment system. If you need Google’s, you don’t need to launch Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but the SUV also supports both smartphone mirroring systems. The Google Assistant allows drivers to request actions such as controlling the HVAC system, making phone calls, and changing the volume while playing music. However, Chevy states that functionality evolves over time.

Finally, safety. The brand has now introduced two more technologies for SUVs as part of its Chevy Safety Assist. Standard for all Tahoe and Suburban model suites, it currently includes front and rear parking assists and lane keep assist with departure warnings. Join other systems such as automatic emergency braking and automatic high beam.

The price has not been decided yet, but the supply of SUVs is tight due to the shortage of chips. So don’t expect price cuts. GM will begin production of the updated vehicle in October this year.

