Google Chrome with new secure payment features





John Leiden September 27, 2021 15:32 UTC Updated: September 27, 2021 15:34 UTC

The new technology is touted as faster and more powerful than alternatives to web-based authentication.

Google has begun bundling new secure payment features with the latest prototype version of the Chrome browser.

The secure payment verification feature built into Chrome 95 Beta hooks into the web authentication API to provide another layer of web-based authentication.

This feature adds a new payment extension to its API, allowing organizations such as banks to optionally provide PublicKeyCredentials. This credential can be queried by a merchant during a payment transaction via the Payment Request API using a secure payment confirmation payment method.

Keep up with the latest authentication-based security news and analytics

Secure payment confirmation enables FIDO-based authentication of web payments.

Users register payment instruments using biometrics on their devices and create FIDO credentials that can be held by payment service providers such as Stripe (Google’s partner in technology testing). This credential can be used in a later transaction to authenticate the user.

You can also use this technology to create signed challenges that include transaction values. According to Google, secure payment confirmation during the trial “provided higher conversion rates and faster authentication times” than the latest version of the 3D Secure authentication flow.

Google’s new secure payment verification technology uses FIDO-based authentication

The authentication approach is comparable to WebAuthn, but is touted as more sophisticated, faster and more secure than alternatives to web-based authentication.

Technology support in Google Chrome is backed by regulatory changes designed to enforce stronger authentication for online payments in many regions, including the European Union.

U2F deprecated

The Chrome 95 Beta, released last week, is ahead of the mainstream release of the latest version scheduled for October 19.

In this release, Chrome’s legacy U2F API for manipulating security keys has been deprecated.

However, the U2F security key itself is not deprecated and will continue to work, Google explains in the release notes. Affected sites should be migrated to the web authentication API.

Chrome 95 Beta also removes support for File Transfer Protocol (FTP) URLs. This is a lesser-used legacy technology that has been superseded by higher-performance FTP clients.

With the removal of browser support for legacy technologies such as FTP, Chrome 95 will also begin supporting access handles for file system access APIs.

According to Google, the introduction of this technology is the first step in a broad plan to integrate the origin private file system of the File System Access API with the Storage Foundation API to reduce the number of entry points for browsers to access file-based storage. is. ..

Related Opera Browser Patch MyFlow Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/google-chrome-to-incorporate-new-secure-payment-feature The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos