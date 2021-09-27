Google’s COVID-19 test provider Cue raises $ 200 million in IPO





Dive Briefs: J & J-backed Cue Health has raised $ 200 million through an initial public offering to fund the work of scaling up the commercial and manufacturing infrastructure that supports its portable diagnostic platform. The platform used by Google and Mayo Clinic to test COVID-19 is designed to allow consumers to test themselves at home, thereby supporting the transition to telemedicine. Queue Health’s Friday debut on the Nasdaq valued the company at $ 2.9 billion. Pandemic-backed, Cue Health is currently working to use the base of installed devices as a starting point for selling other tests and migrating to expected home testing. Dive Insight:

San Diego-based Cue Health rose rapidly during the pandemic, raising $ 235 million from retail investors and quickly trading with groups such as Google, Mayo Clinic, and the National Basketball Association. It is based on an early effort to develop a mobile test technology. 19 tests. The contract with Google also includes the development of a “secure real-time COVID-19 variant tracking and sequencing solution”.

Cue Health is raising more money as the post-pandemic diagnostic environment is currently the focus of attention. The company, which held $ 246 million in banks at the end of June, plans to spend up to $ 70 million to scale up its commercial infrastructure, including adding sales and marketing staff. An additional $ 30 to $ 35 million has been allocated for manufacturing scale-up.

Another big item in Cue Health’s spending plan is R & D. Cue Health will spend up to $ 65 million on five testing tasks in late technology development and investment in software and technology features.

For up to $ 45 million, the development budget for influenza, RSV, pregnancy, childbirth, and inflammation tests swallows most of the funding reserved for research and development. The goal is to start submitting exams to the FDA later next year. Cue Health will spend an additional $ 20 million to fund the work of features such as cloud-based analytics systems and integration with third-party applications and sensors.

With the introduction of new products, Queue Health can continue to grow even if the pandemic is mitigated. Cue Health generated $ 22.9 million in revenue last year, primarily from product sales. Net income for the first half of 2021 was $ 32.8 million. Cue Health claims to be the only company to offer a “portable, intuitive, accurate and connected platform,” but Prenetics, which isn’t listed in the IPO documentation, considers it a competitor. increase.

In 2018, the SEC summoned Cue Health to request “specific documents and information.” The test maker said it is fully cooperating with the SEC and does not believe the investigation “has a significant negative impact on our business.”

Cue Health IPO documents showcase the interior of a previously closed private sector. Cue Health began making money from product sales in August 2020 after receiving the first FDA emergency use authorization for the 20-minute molecular COVID-19 test in June 2020.

In October 2020, the company expanded its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity from the U.S. Department of Defense to $ 481 million to deploy 6 million molecular point of care COVID-19 tests by March 2021. Was awarded.

In April 2021, Cue Health and Google signed an agreement to provide US-based Google employees with test kits and readers until the end of the year. Revenue in the first half of 2021 reached $ 201.9 million, up from $ 5 million in the year-ago quarter, with more than 80% of revenue coming from sales to the public sector and $ 28.9 million from a single private company It was by the customer.

