John Carmack announces unlocked Oculus Gos operating system





Facebook unlocks the boot loader for obsolete Oculus Go headsets and provides users with full root access. This means that the headset can be used for a long time after official support ends. The move was announced by John Carmack, Oculus’s consulting CTO. John Carmack resigned from his full-time role as CTO in 2019, devoting himself to his work as an independent AI researcher.

Root access is achieved by sideloading future software updates and allowing anyone to modify and improve the Oculus original standalone all-in-one VR headset. Facebook initially released Oculus Go in 2018 and replaced Oculus Quest the following year. Go was officially discontinued in 2020.

This allows the hardware to be reused for more purposes today, and randomly discovered 20 years later, shrink wrap headsets will be updated to the final software version even after the wireless update server is shut down. You will be able to do it. under.

In response to a question from his followers, Carmack said the initiative is aimed exclusively at Oculus Go, but hopes to set a precedent for other devices. The unlocked operating system is likely to be available on the Oculus website, Carmac said, but no official release plan has yet been finalized. This will consist of the last Go update, but will include root access.

We’ve heard a lot of debate about what bad things can happen if a user has full control over an obsolete device, but I’m clearly in favor of user empowerment. , Explained Carmac. The developers have long liked to open his work under titles such as Doom and Quake for hobby tinkering. Most notably, the release of Dooms source code in the late 90’s allowed classic shooters to be hacked into dozens of rare devices, from ATMs to digital cameras. This open sourcing tradition continued until the Doom 3 engine, whose source code was released in 2011.

It’s worth noting that Carmac previously said that Oculus intended to provide support for USB storage on Oculus Go. As reported by UploadVR, no future updates were possible. Before the headset was released, the developers said support would arrive relatively quickly, but a year later, they had to admit that a hardware issue prevented the arrival of features.

