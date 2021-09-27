Google Doodle celebrates search engine’s 23rd birthday





23 year old Google birthday cake.

Google Doodle

Google will mark its 23rd birthday with a new Doodle on Monday. The animated Doodle has a layered birthday cake with rainbow sprinkles and number 23 at the top. The name of the search giant, covered in frosting and sprinkles, floats above, and the flashing green birthday candle represents the “L” in “Google.”

Officially founded on September 4, 1998, Google was co-founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page. In 1997, Brin, then a graduate student at Stanford University, was tasked with displaying pages around the campus. The following year, the two worked together in the dormitory to develop the first prototype of Google.

Google’s current CEO and parent, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai took over Page in 2015.

From those early days, Google has grown to be one of the largest technology companies in the world. With market advantage, increased oversight from legislators, regulators, and employees of the company. In July, a group of 36 US states and a group of state lawyers in Washington, DC sued Google for violating antitrust laws in the Play Store for Android apps. In recent years, Google employees have protested and accused search giant management of retaliation against some workers. Google and Alphabet employees also form a union, so they make “meaningful statements” in their decisions.

