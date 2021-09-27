Facebook suspends Instagram Kids, but Zuckerberg’s kids use video chat





Facebook may have “paused” Instagram development for kids in criticism that the app could harm teens, but social media giant plans are fighting Don’t expect it to disappear without.

On Monday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri defended his company’s efforts while announcing the move in a blog post. Building an Instagram Kids platform for kids aged 10-12 is still the “right thing,” Mosseri writes.

The pause came shortly after a recent Wall Street Journal survey found that Instagram was harmful to many teenagers, especially teenage girls. According to a study by Facebook itself, 13% of UK users and 6% of US users tracked the issue on Instagram among teenagers who reported suicidal ideation.

After issuing the report, lawmakers urged Facebook to abandon Instagram Kids’ plans. In defending the plan, Moselli said a platform with guardrails could help many toddlers who are already online to “fake their age” to use apps for the elderly. rice field.

“We give children access to a version of Instagram designed to allow parents to supervise and control their experience, rather than relying on the app’s ability to verify their age. I’m sure it’s better to have the option to do it. I’m too young to have an ID card. “

In fact, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 37, has a track record of getting his young children to use at least one of the social media company’s platforms.

In 2019, Zuckerberg told Fox News’ The Daily Briefing that his two daughters, Maxima, 6, and August 4, allowed him to use Facebook’s video chat product, Portal.

“I used it to get my children to communicate with their parents and make it easier for them to get in touch with their grandparents. [and] Aunts living all over the country. “

Zuckerberg admitted that children generally don’t want to sit in front of a TV or computer for long periods of time, but using video chat products like portals has health benefits for some children. Said there is. Zuckerberg did not respond to CNBC MakeIt’s request for comment by the time of publication.

When it comes to how screen time and social media affect children, research can be inconsistent.

According to a study published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE in September, children aged 9 and 10 who spend a lot of time in front of the screen suffer “slight” attention deficits, sleep interruptions, and poor grades. There is a possibility. .. 8.

Researchers have not found a link between screen time and children’s high levels of depression and anxiety, and found that children who spend more time on the screen have more close friends.

But research, especially on social media, is more complex. According to a study by The Wall Street Journal, Facebook’s internal research associates Instagram with teenage eating disorders, body image problems, and depression.

A March study of the International Journal of Eating Disorders suggests that some of these same problems may appear even earlier at ages 9 and 10.

In 2016, a group of researchers reviewed 70 studies on social media and children’s mental health. All of these were published between 2005 and 2016. People while others are reporting more signs of depression and anxiety.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify the nature of Moseri’s blog posts. The portal is a video chat device.

