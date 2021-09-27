RIP Android TV remote app, hello Google TV remote app





Google is killing an old Android TV remote. The move follows the company’s long-awaited release of the Google TV remote app last week.

The company confirmed with The Verge that the Android TV remote app will bow after the Google TV remote app, which can also be used on other Android TV OS devices, has become widely available. Android police previously reported remote news.

A spokeswoman said that by upgrading the UI and integrating this feature directly into the Android mobile OS and the Google TV app, it’s easier to access and use your smartphone as a virtual remote. As new remote features become widely available, Android TV remote apps will no longer be supported and will not be available.

To use the remote, your Android TV OS TV or device must have Android TV Remote Service 5.0 already deployed. The user does not have to manually update the device to get the device. A spokeswoman said the rollout will continue until this week and will be updated automatically through the Google Play store.

The new remote is available to Android users via Quick Settings or the Google TV app. A spokeswoman told The Verge last week that the new remote app will only be available to Android users at this time.

