Test iPhone 13 and 13 Pro camera upgrades

As smartphones continue to evolve, the focus is always on a particular area, which becomes the camera. Apple’s new iPhone 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max have made great strides in the field of imaging, although they haven’t changed much by design or functionality.

This was not an important switch in camera hardware or the addition of a new lens or set of lenses. So where does the improvement come from?

The big changes come from all the new sensors that capture more light to emphasize the details and improve the overall image quality. It’s stuck with what was working and many improvements on the software side, coupled with some updated hardware. The iPhone 13 sets itself apart from its competitors in that it can capture scenes more accurately than any other device on the market. Apple’s hardware captures more light, but it also allows you to capture more detail and uses the software intelligently to capture the scene properly.

You can read the entire review of phones, including the iPhone 13, which was selected as the best smartphone overall, but now let’s take a closer look at the camera.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

In the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro tests, I photographed my family and friends’ hair, pets, landscapes, plants, and random things all day long. The goal is to test in the same way we use the phone every day.

Both iPhone 13 lines have the largest sensors on the iPhone. Apple has promised improved low light performance with this camera. In our tests we confirmed that on both 13 and 13 Pro. Compared to last year’s iPhone 12, the 13 was able to capture clearer images with less noise introduced into the shot. Usually the cause of these factors is that the camera is not capturing enough information as a result of the hardware stack. The larger sensor here (paired with the 13 Pro’s wider aperture) allows more light to be captured.

The iPhone chose to shoot in night mode because it shot the pumpkin patch at night with minimal lighting. This allows the device to take a series of shots at different exposure rates with the AI ​​upscaling up. This is combined with standard Smart HDR processing to properly isolate the scene, allowing for accurate color and proper lighting of different parts. That Apple employs computational photography, which uses essentially a large amount of information to create the image. It’s also great for identifying elements in shots each year. Looking back at iPhone 11 and earlier, we see significant improvements. As you can see in the embedding above, the result is a really nice image. You can still see the exact colors of the ground and the plants.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Long before I released the shutter, I started the camera and checked auto-exposure, white balance, and auto-focus to make sure that all the correct and raw information was captured. JonMcCormack, Vice President of Camera Software Engineering at Apple, told us. Basically, this is the Apple version of autoshoot mode, which combines the camera with the processor and software to identify the right settings for the shoot. For example, on dark nights, the shutter speed may be slower and more light may enter the shot. Or, if you have a lot of movement in a particular scene, you might want to fix the focus.

iPhone’s advanced software smart allows you to switch between modes such as iPhone 13 Pro macros that launch when you get close to an object, and night mode, which automatically processes images that date back to iPhone 11.

As you can imagine, our tests focused on the performance of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro series. As mentioned above, we quickly focused on testing in real life with self, pet photography, pandemic safe events, and more advanced events incorporating multiple light sources. Both phones had larger sensors, so I wanted to dig deeper into how they affect images and videos. Were there any noticeable differences? Did the shot provide more details and improved lighting?

And in these side-by-side examples, 13 provided a clearer image compared to 12, and in some cases was noticeable even in the untrained eye. Ultimately, it’s a step up to improve image quality, but it doesn’t adversely affect how you take your shots. 13Pro or ProMax gives you more direct improvements than previous details, dramatically better photos in dark or very candid dark images, improved core modes, and more natural portraits, even when zoomed in. Realized.

Not only that [low-light performance] The larger the pixel, the richer the detail the sensor can capture and reduce noise, says Graham Townsend, Apple’s Vice President of Camera Hardware Engineering. The iPhone 13 has a larger sensor packed into a physically larger camera module with a wider opening for light capture and a wider sensor for light capture. It also leaves more receptors for grabbing light and converting it into a usable image. Larger sensors are an important part of device design and have been integrated by the Townsends team.

The iPhone 13 has more than 50% more light-collecting and stabilizing features than the 12, but the 13 Pro is 2.2 times better than the previous year.

This comes together to provide the software with more information to properly adjust the image. The explanation behind the more accurate color and lighting sequences encountered in the test.

Earlier iPhones, especially 11 and 12, weren’t leaning forward, but getting the scene right and getting enough light can be potentially daunting. This shot of the bright sun, shining through the clouds and revealing some rays, can distort the color of the orchard and associated objects (trees, grass leaves, apples, pumpkins). The iPhone 13 Pro was able to work on the image without overexposure or burning, but it was also able to display the colors in an accurate way.

Another big bonus for the 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max main cameras is image stabilization. This has proven to be a major addition. Our hands tremble and tend to move when taking shots, and those small movements can have a significant impact on the pictures we take. The Townsends team has chosen to extend the stabilization of the optical image across the main lens. It was first premiered on 12 Pro Max. Basically, a shot can be stationary for a long time, and the actual camera moves in the opposite direction of the phone movement to make the shot stationary.

Townsend pointed out that all exposures are shortened, which generally reduces subject motion blur in both stills and videos. Considering that the iPhone 12 didn’t have this, the freehand side-by-side images look much better. And if you’re upgrading from iPhone 8, X, or even 11, it’s going to have a big impact here. There is no blurring effect, especially for rough shots, which can be combined with a larger sensor to produce a detailed image. This is especially noticeable on older models and competing phones with smaller and unstable sensors.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

In particular, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have the best camera system tested on the phone and have an ambient light sensor. This allows the device to dial in the exposure of the scene more quickly and quickly identify the photo or video in the photo or video. Appropriate extended settings for capture. And this is tied to the iPhone, which calculates the scene and the best shooting conditions from the moment you open the camera app. It also retrieves data and quickly sends information to the software.

Another thing to consider is the hardware included with each iPhone. The 13 has dual lenses, while the 13 Pro has three lenses and a LiDAR sensor. This is useful for collecting data when the lens is not used for shooting. For example, when shooting portraits with the iPhone 13’s main lens, Ultra Wide can simultaneously calculate depth and produce effects.

Townsend uses a hybrid autofocus system that switches to different methods of autofocus and estimates depth at different points, providing these different sources directly to the software, so a summary. Did. In this way, the main lens functions to focus on the object, and Ultra Wide captures measurements and depth information to provide the best shot. The iPhone 13 Pro can calculate all of this with two additional lenses and a LiDAR sensor.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Two new camera software features from Apples are photographic style and cinematic mode. The former is a kind of filter that allows you to apply some kind of scene to a shot before you press the shutter button to take the image. It’s also the first time Apple has actually let users customize how they shoot their iPhones.

McCormack tied it to film photography. Film photography uses different film stocks depending on what you are shooting. When a filter is normally applied, it affects the entire shot and does not consider individual objects. The classic example is a person in front of a sunset or landscape when reaching saturation, which affects the entire image. The iPhone has already pulled the image apart, recognizing the sides of the person in the sky, ground, clouds, and shots, and applying the appropriate filters to each side.

Simply put, Photographic Styles recognizes the part and selectively applies filters to the image. This will prevent the iPhone from distorting the background with strange effects or making it look like you’ve spent a lot of time in the sun, McCormack said.

Another big upgrade is a video portrait-like mode called cinematic video. It intelligently applies focus to the video. Thus, if you have a video with two or three people or focus, select the main one that is in focus, blurring the rest. The secret is that you can switch to the person you want to focus on on the fly. This is done in real time or after the file has been edited and saved.

As you can see in the embedding below, it was impressive in our tests. I wanted to learn a little more about how real video files are organized, but I found that the iPhone sticks to one file with all the depth information loaded. And that file contains multiple depth tracks captured from different lenses. McCormack said that when shooting wide, if you grab wide and grab ultra wide, you can use the disparity between these two images to calculate the depth map for that frame. The iPhone captures a lot of information and enables seamless switching in real time or after the fact.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are some of the best phone cameras we’ve ever tested. All new iPhone versions produce accurate shots that won’t blur when your hands quiver, zoom in and fix the overall lighting, and feature accurate colors and more details.

If you have an iPhone 11 or earlier, you will definitely see camera improvements on the iPhone 13 model. Those who have serious tips for shooting and content capture should jump to 13Pro or 13ProMax.

iPhone 13 ($ 999, amazon.com or apple.com): Apple’s latest imaging technology in a dual camera setup, offering a wide range of colors and details for most shots. The main lens also has a stabilizing function to minimize the occurrence of blurry shots. iPhone 13 Pro ($ 1,099; amazon.com or apple.com): A 3-camera system that allows you to shoot in wide, ultra wide, 3x zoom or macro. Its best camera system has been tested in different modes and best performance even in the dark.

