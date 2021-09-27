Apple resists EU plans to impose universal phone chargers, Tech News News and Top Stories





Brussels (AFP)-The European Union announced last Thursday (September 23) that it would impose a universal charger for smartphones, causing a clash between Apple and its widely used iPhone.

The European Commission believes that standard cables for all electronic devices reduce digital waste, but Apple claims that a universal charger slows innovation and produces more pollution.

The block is home to 450 million people and is one of the wealthiest consumers in the world. Imposing USB-C as a cable standard approved by Member States and the European Parliament will affect the entire global smartphone market.

“European consumers have long been dissatisfied with incompatible chargers stacking in drawers,” said Margrethe Vestager, EU Executive Vice President, in a statement.

“We have given the industry enough time to come up with its own solution, and now it’s time to take legal action on common chargers,” she said.

Consumers now have three major chargers: Lightning for Apple handset, Micro USB, which is widely used in most other mobile phones, and the new USB-C, which is becoming more and more popular. You need to decide which phone works with.

Its range has already been greatly simplified since 2009, when dozens of chargers were bundled with mobile phones and created a pile of electronic trash when users rebranded.

The EU said the current situation remains “inconvenient” and that European consumers spend about 2.4 billion (Singapore 3.8 billion) annually on individually purchased stand-alone chargers.

Internal market commissioner Thierry Breton also opposed the industry’s claim that innovation would be undermined.

He told reporters that the US high-tech giant “(EU law) is against innovation. It is not against innovation. It is for European consumers, not for anyone.” He said he always insists.

Apple, which already uses USB-C connectors on some iPads and laptops, claims that the law requiring universal chargers on all mobiles in the EU is unjustified.

“We are concerned that strict regulations that require only one type of connector will curb rather than promote innovation, which will harm consumers in Europe and around the world,” Apple said.

Some people in the industry claim that phones already used with legacy charging cables lose their resale value if they cannot be replaced, adding to the excess of digital waste.

The European Commission has long defended a voluntary agreement with the device industry set in 2009 and saw significant cable cuts, but Apple refused to comply.

The Commission’s proposal was subject to significant changes prior to approval, but smartphone makers will be given a 24-month transition period, giving them “enough time” to line up. Said the committee.

Apple believes the two-year transition period is a concern for the industry and is too short to prevent the sale of existing equipment.

The EU consumer group ANEC carefully welcomed the proposal, but called for expansion of its plans to wireless charging systems, which are increasingly being adopted by phone makers.

“Therefore, it is important to avoid fragmentation in this area as well,” the group said.

