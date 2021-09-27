Galaxy Note is back. It will be called Galaxy S22 Ultra.





Galaxy Note 22 Can’t wait, S22 Ultra? !! Notice the oval shape of the S pen at the bottom.

Gets the load on that “P” shaped camera block.

It’s not clear how the periscope camera fits into the bottom P-notch. It seems that more vertical height is needed, but I don’t know because Samsung makes the camera.

Isn’t it too early to start talking about your new Samsung phone? OnLeaks has a series of renderings for the Galaxy S22. These are usually based on the CAD rendering provided to the case maker and some of the details may be wrong, but the cutouts, camera blocks, and other key features should be correct.

The first is the Galaxy S22 Ultra rendering, which is the shocker. There is an S pen. Samsung killed Noteline this year to focus on folding phones, but it still seems like they can’t let go of the handwritten ideas of the phone. Samsung shipped pen accessories for the S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3, but some cases were needed for storage. This rendering shows the S22 Ultra, which has a distinct oval shape along the bottom edge, like an old Note phone. When you push it in, the pen pops out.

The advantage of the integrated S-Pen is that you always have a pen if you want to handwrite on your mobile phone. The downside is that the pen holder takes up a lot of space, which makes the S22 Ultra battery smaller. It’s also a shame for anyone who wants a Samsung premium phone but isn’t interested in handwriting, as the pen has to put up with occupying battery space. There is no choice.

Designing around the S-Pen holder means that the S22 Ultra generally has a Galaxy Note 20 style design. It has flat tops and bottoms, and tall corners make the phone a perfect rectangle, giving you a little more space to store in your S-pen. The front screen is also perfectly rectangular with minimally rounded corners. Instead of the under-display selfie camera that Samsung stuffed into the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the phone still has a drilling camera.

The only major difference from the Note 20 design is the rear camera block. The rear camera block has no chunks in the lower right corner (thus forming a “P” shape). The missing chunk is opposite the periscope camera lens. Previously, the Galaxy S21 Ultra needed that space for a periscope camera, which took up a lot of horizontal space. Well, the footprint of a normal periscope doesn’t seem to fit.

OnLeaks also has a rendering of the base models S22 and S22 + that look similar to last year’s model.

The most interesting S22 phone is the SoC. Samsung will go all-in to its Exynos chip and begin a partnership with AMD. AMD provides a GPU that matches the CPU designed by ARM. Samsung and AMD announced the partnership in 2019, and Samsung’s Exynos division said the outcome of the partnership should be visible in the next flagship product, the Exynos 2200 SoC, planned for the S22.

Samsung typically doesn’t ship Exynos chips in many parts of the world and chooses to split its lineup with Qualcomm for major markets such as the US and China, but the company has Radeon + Exynos SoCs. It’s hard to imagine introducing and not rolling them. wherever. Samsung had previously launched the global Exynos on the Galaxy S6, and a recent effort with Google on the Pixel 6 introduced the Exynos modem in the United States for the first time in a few years, allowing the company to expand into more regions. You can see that you are ready.

