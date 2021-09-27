Visitors from Verdansk: How Apex Acquired Viewers and Players When Warzone struggled





Apex Legends lived in the shadow of the Call of Duty: Warzone for over a year. Immediately after Warzones was released in March 2020, it was four times more popular than Apex among Twitch viewers, and the following year and beyond, Warzone continued to enjoy the number of viewers Apex couldn’t reach. ..

Apex was a little confused at the time. The corona virus outbreak arrived just in time to crush the first LAN tournament of ALGS, the official pro circuit of the game. The appeal of Riots eports-ready VALORANT and the momentum of the new Warzone contributed to Apex’s apparent lack of enthusiasm for the future.

The number of viewers in Warzone has increased, and Verdansk has celebrated 100 million players in just one year since the game started. It took Apex more than two years to reach the same milestone.

But later this summer, when Warzone suffered an onslaught of scammers, Apex became a haven for the prominent Warzone Streamer. Nicholas NICKMERCS Kolcheff, which has more than 6 million Twitch followers and typically broadcasts gameplay to about 30,000 viewers, switched to Apex in late July. He started streaming ranked play almost every day and barely touched Warzone from August to September, which had a huge impact on the number of viewers in both games.

Of course, Corshev’s movement did not occur in the vacuum. This reflected a wider range of changes in the Battle Royale landscape that began earlier this year. In March, Warzone maintained an average of 140,000 simultaneous viewers on Twitch. By August, that number had almost halved, with an average audience of only 75,000.

Apex has grown significantly as the number of Warzone viewers has increased. At the time, Apex had its own problem with fraudsters and spurred social media efforts to raise awareness of the problem using the hashtag #SaveApexRanked. However, the game nevertheless had an incredible summer as other large Call of Duty streamers moved to Apex in search of the more lush meadows of Worlds Edge. Apex had an average of 125,000 simultaneous viewers in July, almost double the number of viewers in June, and settled at 91,000 in August.

Timothy TimTheTatman Betar, with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, was playing all August. Jack CouRage Dunlop, co-founder of 100 Thieves, jumped into the deepest part of the pool, completing two different runs from Bronze to Masters instead of one, without the help of Apex veterans.

Jordan “HusKerrs” Thomas, a prominent Warzone pro who previously left Apex for an opportunity at Verdansk, returned his toes to Apex after more than a year away this summer. Jacob “chocoTaco” Throop, a TSM-signed streamer whose most played games are PUBG and Warzone, is another battle royale powerhouse who is currently playing many Apex.

I came back to Apex a year and a half later. Who is the Trina game now?

-HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) August 8, 2021

And these streamers are just the tip of the icebergs of Warzone players with no large audience, and can also be seen in Apex.

There are also completely different delegations known for spending time at Fort Night, such as Turner Tue Tenney and Tyler Ninja Brevins.

Over the past few weeks, Apex has been plagued by server issues and Respawn has been left scrambled to patch the game. Last week, the game lost almost a quarter of its regular audience. These issues have certainly confused Apex’s popular rising flight path on Twitch.

However, despite obvious complaints from the Apex community about the state of the game, Twitch’s viewership remains in a very healthy place. A weekly disaster left the 10th most watched game on Twitch, 10% behind Warzone. This weekend, Apex returned to its usual strong numbers, averaging well over 100,000 viewers. Even if the influx of Warzone players into Worlds Edge is not permanent, it may not be as important in the long run. Apex is having a wonderful year.

