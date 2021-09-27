Turn your glasses into smart specs with sound





Facebook and Ray-Ban may be the latest brands to participate in smart glass games, but not everyone wants to have a camera on their face 24 hours a day. Audio brand JLab offers consumers the option to add wireless audio to their glasses and sunglasses using JBuds frames. The frame is basically an open ear speaker and microphone found in the Huawei Monster II or Ray Ban Stories glass, which can be attached to the temples of the selected frame using a silicon sleeve that can be adjusted to fit the frame size.

WinCramer, Chief Executive Officer of JLab, liked the idea of ​​what’s happening in the category of frames with audio, but its price and design are in line with the needs of the average consumer. not. In addition to the price, one of the biggest flaws we saw was the way eyewear was designed and the audio components were integrated.

The frame works independently and has a 16mm driver. On the plus side, you know what’s going on around you, so you can use it for cycling, walking, running, and other sports where you need to keep our ears open. I can do it. On the downside, people standing nearby are more likely to hear what you’re hearing, so making a phone call, for example, may not be a good idea.

For the battery, you get about 8 hours of listening time, and the IPX4 rating on the frame means “yes” for splashes and “no” for soaking in water.

Not only can the frame be placed in any glass you own, but it’s 59.99, which is considerably cheaper than other products.

jlab.com

