Drop tests show that the iPhone 13 is as durable as the iPhone 12.





The insurance service Allstate Protection Plans recently conducted an annual durability test. In this test, the unlucky iPhone is subjected to a series of drop sequences in the name of science. The latest round will evaluate Apple’s new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models.

After a series of tests designed to simulate common accidental damage scenarios, Allstate Protection Plans determined that the durability of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro was about the same as the durability of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. bottom.

The company used a dedicated rig to get fairly consistent results when the iPhone was dropped onto a concrete sidewalk.

Apple’s iPhone 13 withstood the first face-down drop from 6 feet, but the screen protected by a ceramic shield cracked the corners on the second drop. Near the impact area, scratches were found on the aluminum frame of the handset. The same test run on the iPhone 13 Pro found a heavier handset display crack on the first drop, damaging the damaged part of the glass. The same results were recorded for both variations of the iPhone 13 in a protective leather case.

By comparison, last year’s tests showed a single drop result that the iPhone 12 cracked the screen and caused serious display damage to the iPhone 12 Pro. The company did not evaluate the efficacy of the case in 2020.

Moving on to the back-down drop test, the iPhone 13 withstood two drops, showing one-third camera damage and corner cracks. The wide-angle and telescope camera lenses and back glass of the iPhone 13 Pro shattered in the first drop. Interestingly, the case-protected iPhone 13 went through two drops before the camera cracked, while the case-covered iPhone 13 Pro wasn’t damaged by three consecutive drops. It was.

Last year, the iPhone 12 showed frayed corners and edges after a single backdown drop, but the iPhone 12 Pro shattered with similar performance to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Overall, the new handset has proven to be as durable as last year’s model. Not surprising, given that the iPhone13Pro’s camera array has grown, and the girth and weight have increased slightly, but the design hasn’t changed much.

Like most drop tests, the findings of the Allstate Protection Plans are more theatrical than science. Actual performance depends on a variety of variables, from drop height to impact angle and surface material. However, a well-designed case adds a layer of protection that helps avoid costly repairs.

