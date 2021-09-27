A twist to allow streamers to limit commenters by phone number





Image: Twitch / Kotaku

Twitch streamers may soon be able to limit who can and cannot join the chat. According to Twitch observer Zach Bussey, the streaming giant plans to add an extension that allows streamers to request confirmation by phone or email from the commentary.

For most of the summer, Twitch Streamers have been working on the tragedy of the hate raid. A platform raid feature that allows streamers to redirect viewers to another channel allows dishonest streamers to send swarms of comments to other channels in a coordinated harassment campaign. Most of these users appear with the worst possible intent and often flood the channel with unpleasant slurs and waves of insult. The Washington Post reported that these campaigns were organized by Twitch on a secret Discord server.

Streamers ask Kotaku to ask users to register by phone number, which is far more effective than email validation already on the platform, and is one of the most effective ways to stop hating raids. Said that. Requesting email confirmation for chatting is a speed bump, as it’s easy to create an alternative email address, but it doesn’t stop the hate attack on their trucks.

Creating a new account on Twitch is so easy that banned streamers can create a new account and return to chat immediately. Sometimes they do so with brave claims. For example, Twitch filed a lawsuit earlier this month against two anonymous users claiming an organized hatred attack. One of the users who is supposed to operate under the handle CreatineOverdose is said to have returned with screen names such as CreatineReturns, CreatineBanEvades, and CreatineReported.

This user can return as a fictitious Createine ​​Frakensteins Monster, but these new channel-level tools can prevent Createine ​​Frankensteins Monster from commenting on a particular channel.

The mechanism is as follows. Once these tools are published, streamers can ask viewers to confirm their phone number or email address before leaving a comment. If they are chatting for the first time in your stream, if their account has not been active for a long time, or they are following you within a certain time frame (eg hours or days) If so, you need to do so. ). You can also set VIP, moderator, and subscriber exceptions.

German streamer Dracon shared a screenshot of how these options look in the Twitchs UI. Bussey also took a screenshot, citing an anonymous source.

It is not clear when these harassment measures will be implemented on a large scale or officially. Twitch declined to comment on Kotaku about the record.

