Work in progress – TechCrunch





Most of the time, my friends and sometimes my family encouraged me to talk about my days in the comedy, music and technology industries. And all this time, I was reluctant. But with the imminent birth of Pandemic and my first grandson, I reconsidered. My wife’s passion for genetics reminded us that the story would soon be lost. When people lose sight of their family trees, they die, forget, and become estranged. Over time, it will take some real effort to rebuild these connections. Our kids don’t care about this now, but later. And the genealogy of friendship is the story of our time, what we think is important, and the friends we choose to share. For the past few months I have started working on books. From time to time I include some of that work here.

The second season of the morning show is now on Apple TV +. It’s just like the service subscription changed from free to $ 4.99 / month with the purchase of a new iPhone a year ago. The first season went pretty well with a blend of inside baseballs for the television news business. The production value was strong, reminiscent of the West Wing treatment of Washington Beltway politics. MeToo’s storyline included A-list performances by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Karel, as well as complex turns by Billy Crudeup. Not bad at $ 4.99, but even if Sleeper Soccer surprised, Ted Lasso was barely a hit in the Netflix / Disney + battle for streaming leadership. And in the challenge of competing with Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and other high-tech giants, this has Apple’s interests.

For me, Apple TV + has changed from a question mark to a necessity, like CNN when it debuted in 1980. HBO was born from a new Z channel that I enjoyed at my home in Malibu that same year. .. Dave arrives in town to play a Pure Prairie League record produced by the band’s Shangri-La Recording Studio on a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean. When Dave suddenly appeared at the front door, I was sitting at the League’s Malibu Beach House on vacation.

At this point, I knew Sanborn, who played in the soundtrack of the Firesign Theater Proctor and Bergman’s movie TV Or Not TV in 1973. I made a TV Or Not TV record and directed a stage version of the show on a West Coast tour that ended with a performance at the Columbia Records promotion event in Los Angeles. Invited guests included George Harrison, who welcomed three people with the catchphrase of Firesign’s first album, “Civilization Ho.”

After a Pure Prairie League session, Dave decided to rent another house on the streets of Broad Beach. The house soon became a meeting place for characters such as Gary Bougie, the band Richard Manuel, and Sanborn’s associate Marcus Miller, who wrote many of Dave’s records. He jumped in from a tour with Miles Davis and created a new song with Porta Studio and Mini Moog that I installed in my living room. Eventually Sanborn invited me to move from a small room in Shangri-La to a beach house. This is where the Z channel comes into play.

This was the first cut on premium TV. Every month, the Z channel shows multiple films that rotate multiple times a day throughout the week. The bougie, who first appeared on the local Tulsa TV station in a late-night B-movie comedy cut-in with Gaillard Sarten, was a stone-cold genius by riffing whatever was on the TV. And the Z channel turned this into an intense ritual. Repeatedly watching a movie like Spirberg’s 1942, the only way to escape bougie’s comedy styling was to make the building laugh twice. For casual observers who were nothing, this suggested a new paradigm shift as Improvisation encountered the Hollywood window system and created the HBO.

Streaming television has grown from HBO as original works such as The Sopranos and Game of Thrones have led to Netflix’s chart-top turmoil work model. Over the past few years, this tsunami of economic restructuring has led to the separation of television networks and the reorganization of studio production centered on the constant demand for streaming and subscriptions. PayTV has become PayMedia and Data has become a competitive coin in the territory. And the pandemic mandated the underlying principles of the new economy that we are still struggling to understand, even when we are voting for it with our feet and actions.

After spending 15 months at home, we finally took advantage of the beginning of summer to drive to a bungalow in South Carolina. Our children were born and raised there until the technology publications were reorganized and the valley bubbles collapsed and moved to the Bay Area. Software has become a service and mobile has become a major platform. Blogging and podcasting have been transformed into streaming and social with the current investment in creator economy newsletters and live audio.

These efforts have not been overlooked by the rest of the media giants. A one-year investment in substacks to prove a writer and influencer subscription base is yes, possible, no, very difficult to expand. On the professional side, Kara Swisher is one of the key contributors to moving newsletters behind the New York Times paywall and enhancing Twitter Spaces with frequent live audio shows. The fact that these shows cannot be found after the fact may be resolved by the recording / playback features that Twitter is working on. If you can’t distinguish between live audio and podcasts, the next step isn’t to distinguish between podcasts and streaming programming. This evolution is behind Rachel Madou’s move across the properties where her daily shows and podcasts become books. As mentioned in this edition of the gang, CNBC’s Jim Kramer also goes there:

Jim Kramer, a great analyst and mad money guy [adds Brent Leary].. He has signed a new contract. This is like Rachel Maddow 2.0 or 3.0. He’s doing what’s called the CNBC Investor Club, and basically he’s delving into the creator economy. These camera editor type media are gradually becoming involved in product creation.

Frank Ladis:

He won’t dive into that unless he sees a real opening to making money. Think about what he was doing before he went to CNBC. And he is not a fool. It’s very interesting to be able to publish his opinion, saying that this is Jim Kramer’s opinion, not CNBC’s, as long as he finally rejoins at CNBC, and perhaps with his new venture. think.

Brent Really is joking about Kramer being immersed in the 30% pool that the Epic case releases for new club members, but the movement is rocking, but from Cable (CNN) to PayTV ( Z channel), seems to be on the road to subscription + economy. What Netflix created and tracked by Amazon, Disney, Hulu, HBO Max, and Paramount + has all been tested by Apple TV +. Apple is doing something a little different this time. Undercut your Apple TV device with a streaming dongle like Amazon Firestick and handle the heavy weights of smartTV like Roku on your platform. AppleTV hardware is top-notch, but the price is not exclusive. The kicker is that AppleTV + is a bargain, but exclusive in practice.

Cable Premium Service has been incorporated into HBO Max to fix the HBO to fight the disappearing theater windows. Apple’s original-only strategy seemed to rival Netflix’s volume games, but Pandemic produced to the point where it needed to get the original from Europe and Scandinavia to keep the pipeline open. I was knocked down. Well-equipped blockbusters like The Crown and so-called limited series like The Queen’s Gambit are from HBO playbooks, but for night viewers struggling to keep up with subtitles and mediocre dubbing. , There was almost none.

Instead, we are in the Apple TV + equation. With the same systematic and relentless blend of hardware and software that Apple uses to dominate mobile margins, AppleTV + extends its platform with products designed to wipe out the broadcast linear market. For the first time, Emmy wasn’t dominated by streamers enough to ghost network television shows in the nominations. A long-time comedy fortress, CBS broadcast Emmy without a single nomination and instead spotlighted Hacks. The hacks are an interesting HBO Max original developed for direct streaming rather than for cables. I’m not in Kansas anymore.

We are looking at Ted Lasso, Morning Show, and the scifi Epic Foundation. It’s not enough to satisfy the void created by the collapse of network and cable TV, but it’s more than a precursor to what’s to come. When CNN debuted, people wondered why everyone sees the news 24 hours a day. Now they are wondering it again. There is a 24/7 mute button and a notification to let you know what’s shaking. Production is moving from a green screen to an interactive LED screen that mattes the actor against a background that can be seen while performing. Projects that were considered unphotographable are no longer. Meet Blackberry, iPhone.

AppleTV + has an aura of linear broadcast networks inspired by high-tech platforms. Apple’s duplicate hardware / software release schedule is for short-term customer innovations like this year’s iPhone 13 camera advances and the transition from third-party data and user tracking to first-party transactional datasets. Shift between long-term efforts. The new phone’s ability to perform professional-level rack focus with additional mappings is recording August to increase the ability to move to software operations on more powerful system hardware. And run after recording. AppleTV + leverages the market holes between streaming and traditional broadcast and cable to build the same combination of quality and innovation lock-ins offered by physical products.

Gillmor Gang Frank Radice, Michael Markman, Keith Teare, Denis Pombriant, Brent Leary, Steve Gillmor. Live recording on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor

@ fradice, @ mickeleh, @ denispombriant, @ kteare, @ brentleary, @ stevegillmor, @ gillmorgang

