Climate innovation policies help the United States respond to the moment





EDF, in collaboration with Third Way, co-sponsored the Climate Week 2021 event on how US climate innovation policies can accelerate a cleaner, stronger and more equitable economy. There are four major points here.

(Caption: Speakers include Mandela Burns, Governor of Wisconsin, Chris Deschen, Board Member of the National Tribal Energy Council, Jason Walsh, Executive Director of the Blue Green Alliance, and Senior of the Information Technology Innovation Foundation. Included were Fellow, JLW Advice President Jetta Wong. The event was moderated by Natasha Vidangos, Senior Director of EDF’s Climate Innovation and Technology, and Josh Freed, Senior Vice President of Third Way’s Climate and Energy Program. .)

Climate change innovation is a powerful tool that creates quality jobs, improves the quality of life for all communities, and facilitates the breakthroughs needed to reach net zero emissions by 2050. As the recent Climate Week event hosted by the Environmental Defense Fund and Third Way revealed, we now need a strong policy and approach that can solve all these challenges.

Climate technology innovation involves many stages of development, from research and development to demonstration and deployment. The United States is ready to make significant investments in this area to combat climate change. President Byden has promised to provide the largest federal investment ever for clean energy innovation, and the infrastructure and coordination packages currently under negotiation in Congress include a large amount of funding. It includes specific investments in key technology demonstrations and deployments, but these investments can feel abstract. What does it mean for US workers and communities to strongly drive climate change innovation, and how can these policies be designed to maximize the benefits of all?

Here are four key points from the event that summarize the perspectives of government, labor and advocacy.

1. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to climate change. The community needs to form a solution and can learn from successful examples.

Conversations about climate innovation policy often focus on the research and development of complex technologies between researchers and policy makers. However, the ultimate goal of innovation is to solve the real problems facing the community. Innovation occurs at the national level, but also at the local level. Or, as ITIF Senior Fellow Panelist Jetta Wong properly states, many people use innovation as a national laboratory with-ban technology when innovation is happening in the field in the community. thinking about.

Speakers agreed that cooperation between federal governments, states, tribes and communities is essential to the successful implementation of innovation policies. As Lieutenant Mandelavers of Wisconsin pointed out from his experience leading the Evers Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, the opportunities that exist are state-specific, so states and provinces are where rubber hits roads.

This type of location-based solution was previously effectively implemented through more than 180 projects funded by the Indian Energy Policy Program Authority, which worked with the tribal community to generate nearly $ 200 million in investment and 44 MW. I have come. Mainly renewable energy generation to the country of India. Chris Deschene, a board member of the InterTribal Energy Council, said this is still small given the great potential of tribal nations, but more projects are coming online each year.

Incubators and accelerators, such as those funded by the Ministry of Energy, offer different models. An initiative based on understanding the problems facing LA, the Los Angeles CleanTech Incubator is accelerating zero-emission transport by bringing together local entrepreneurs, non-profit organizations and government officials. They started pilot demonstrations with start-ups, brought new policies to the table and urged federal leaders to support more investment in clean transportation.

2. In technology demonstrations, ownership is the key to ensuring fairness.

When the new clean energy technology was ready for a large-scale demonstration in the community, panelists emphasized that ownership is important to ensure fair interests.

Wong explained that we need to think not only about getting information from the community, but also about closing the wealth gap.

For example, the National InterTribal Energy Council is working to promote industry partnerships that can increase federal investment in demonstrations to ensure that profits return to the tribal community. This eliminates the colony model that extracts only resources, Deschene explains. Now the tribes are about fairness and ownership … they want to take advantage of these resources and not only turn to these programs, but also see the greater health and welfare of the community. .. He is also open to business in Indian Country when it comes to innovation opportunities and is ready to consider innovative strategies that will leap forward traditional ways of delivering energy, such as microgrids and distributed power solutions. Said.

3. What you invented here should be built here.

In addition to creating climate solutions, US innovation has the potential to drive economic growth and opportunities. The speaker emphasized that he has not done enough to fully enjoy the benefits of innovation here in the United States.

Jason Walsh, Executive Director of the BlueGreen Alliance, said US innovation should be developed in the US. At this point, there is a very long list of examples of technologies developed in the National Laboratory by US-funded R & D and then commercialized and deployed in other countries.

Since our R & D investment is not necessarily tied to the requirements for deploying and commercializing new technologies in the United States, domestic manufacturing opportunities are lost along with the benefits they bring to workers and the community. A very relevant example of this missing part in the innovation cycle: a serious transition to electric vehicles. He explained that this is an unavoidable market change. China and the European Union have made strategic investments in building EV supply chains, but the United States has not been able to keep pace. If the conditions are right, strong labor standards can ensure that profits are widely shared, but we do not intend to rebuild prosperity unless US workers enjoy the benefits.

4. This is a milestone for the climate innovation we must take.

At the federal level, the United States has stepped up its climate change measures over the past year, from bystanders of global climate negotiations to rejoining the Paris Agreement and promising to reduce emissions by 50-52% by 2030. I have done it. As pointed out, now we need to make sure it happens. The conversation has lost credibility in the last few years — now we have to regain that credibility.

Approximately $ 1 trillion in investment in innovative clean energy and climate solutions currently being proposed by Congress could accelerate the coveted progress in our climate goals. But, as the discussion emphasized, the goal here is not just emissions. This is the moment to revitalize the national community and allow US workers to participate in the most important global economic competition of our generation.

Mr. Walsh, we are every moment. We are positive about climate change and have the ability to pass budget bills that support workers and support communities. He added that if you haven’t talked about giving it to your friends in Congress, we have to. This.

And by following the examples and lessons learned on how to effectively partner with the community, by ensuring fair ownership of these solutions and building a stronger manufacturing sector that benefits workers, the United States is doing this. You can face it from the front in a moment.

