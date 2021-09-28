New opportunities for more people to come to BC’s engineering department





The expansion of the Innovator Skills Initiative program will increase the opportunities for more than 3,000 undervalued groups across the state to join BC’s fast-growing technology sector.

In this program, the BC government has partnered with Innovate BC, Mitacs, and the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) to subsidize businesses and non-profit organizations, with undervalued people in the technical sector or technical sector. Helps you get your first job at. -Valid role.

This initiative will also help grow companies and non-profit organizations facing lack of skills.

“We are building an economy that is useful to everyone. It is a sustainable, innovative, economy that includes all British Colombians. When COVID-19 swept the state, it was indigenous, black, and colored. Many people have suffered disproportionately, including people of diverse races, young people, women, genders, 2SLGBTQ +, and people in communities that have been pushed to the limit. Innovation. “At the same time, many BC companies are growing. And need help to play the role of demanding technology. This program is a path for skilled, undervalued people who deserve meaningful, long-term employment to help support their families. Helps clarify. “

The state’s $ 15 million investment is complemented by partners, bringing the total investment in the Innovator Skills Initiative Program to $ 29 million.

The Innovator Skills Initiative Program provides BC companies with grants of up to $ 10,000 per employee hired for technology jobs and technology response roles. This grant covers the four-month salary of new employees. There are 3,000 grants available. Organizations can apply for up to 10 positions.

The program has been redesigned to give employers access to larger grants and employs the previous maximum grant amount to hire students or workers who already have industry-recognized qualifications. Doubled from $ 5,000 to $ 10,000 per person. The redesign also makes the program more comprehensive by disproportionately affected by the pandemic and prioritizing the placement of people who have historically been undervalued in the technology sector. Employers who hire candidates who self-identify as indigenous, black, colored, female and non-binary people, 2SLGBTQ +, and people in the undervalued community are prioritized.

The redesign of the program is the result of discussions with multiple stakeholders held by Congressman Brenda Bailey of Innovation. From May 2021 to July 2021, engagement sessions were held with 21 organizations that support undervalued communities. Participants included the First Nations Technology Council, Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses in Canada, MOSAIC, Inclusion BC, HR Tech Group, Ethos Lab and others. In addition, hundreds of surveys have been distributed online to interested parties, industry groups, and former grant recipients.

“Thanks to everyone who provided valuable information in redesigning the Innovator Skills Initiative Program. Leveraging your expertise, more people are our powerful, innovative and comprehensive. We have created a program that will allow you to join the technology sector and start a career that will lead to a lasting and good job, “says Bailey. “When program changes are implemented, BC companies will have easier access to the program and will be able to quickly deploy new employees with the right technology skills. With companies and people in the community pushed to the limits. By consulting, we have created a program that will help enhance the diversity of the technology sector. “

Applications will be accepted until the spring of 2022 or until the funds are paid. Positions may be available throughout British Colombia and will depend on the company applying for the grant.

“Most companies need technology to grow and enter new markets. The Innovator Skills Initiative will help BC companies hire the technology workers they need to move forward,” said Innovate BC. Laguwagopal, president and CEO, said. “This program also provides participants with a valuable paid experience that can lead to long-term work within the same company or open the door to other work opportunities.”

The Innovator Skills Initiative Program helps support strong economic growth by putting thousands of people in technology-focused jobs and helping them grow their businesses and non-profit organizations. This will serve as a key component of the government’s development of BC’s economic plans and will help the state build for a more innovative, sustainable and inclusive future.

Quote:

ICTC President and CEO Namir Anani –

“ICTC is excited to partner with BC’s Ministry of Employment, Economic Recovery and Innovation in its Innovator Skills Initiative Program. This crucial partnership extends ICTC’s WIL Digital Program to add to BC’s enterprises. It provides financial support and helps to attract innovation-ready students for tomorrow’s economy, which accelerates the digitally-led economic recovery of Colombia, UK, in an increasingly global and competitive situation. Especially important for. “

John Hepburn, CEO and Science Director of Mitacs –

“Mitacs is pleased to be able to support the redesigned BC Innovator Skills Initiative program. Ensuring that undervalued groups have the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in the innovative sector is COVID-19. It is important to provide a more equitable economic recovery later and to build a bright future for BC and Canada. “

Partnership and Growth Specialist, Pocketed – Ben Walter –

“As a small business with limited cash flow, growing teams and advancing innovation initiatives is an ongoing challenge. The Innovative Skills Program breaks through this economic barrier and otherwise works together. He provided the resources needed to connect with talented talents like Avery Noonan who couldn’t. Thank you for opening many doors with this funding. “

Avery Noonan, Data Engineer, Pocketed –

“The innovative skills program allowed me to explore career opportunities in off-campus technology. A transition that could be a challenge for many graduate students. Just starting my first internship at Pocketed. I was able to secure continuous employment and still work for the company. “

learn more:

Companies interested in applying for the Innovator Skills Program can apply here: https: //www.innovatebc.ca/programs/hiring-grants/innovator-skills-initiative/

For more information on the Innovator Skills Initiative, qualification criteria and application, please visit:

https://www.innovatebc.ca/programs/hiring-grants/innovator-skills-initiative/

For more information on Innovate BC, please visit https://www.innovatebc.ca/.

For more information on Mitacs, please visit https://www.mitacs.ca/en.

For more information on the Information and Communication Technology Council, please visit https://www.ictc-ctic.ca/.

For more information on the Information and Communications Technology Council’s WIL Digital program, please visit https://www.wil-ait.digital/en/.

