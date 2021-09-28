FCC Deputy Chairman Rosenworcel Announces Staff Changes





Jessica Rosenwarsel, Deputy Chairman of the Washington, DC Federal Communications Commission, has announced changes to the Secretary-General and Senior Staff of the Communications Business Opportunity Agency (OCBO).

As part of the change, Sanford S. Williams has assumed senior leadership position in the Managing Director’s office as Deputy Managing Director, and Joy M. Ragsdale is now a field counselor in the agency executive office and offers communication business opportunities. You will lead the office. As a director.

“I would like to thank both Sanford and Joy for their many years of service to the Commission,” Rosen Warsel said. “Both teams have greatly benefited from their expertise and look forward to continuing to work with them as they pursue new opportunities within the agency.”

Prior to his new position, Williams was the director of the Communications Business Opportunity Department, which promotes competition and innovation in communications and information services and supports small, women-owned, and minority-owned communications business opportunities. Says.

As a leader in the Office of Communications Business Opportunities, Williams led efforts to promote digital empowerment, inclusion, equity and diversity in the technology sector as part of an advisory board on diversity and digital empowerment. We have launched OCBO’s “Did You Know” public education video series that highlights the various features of small, minority, female-owned companies and Office. He has spoken publicly at numerous events across the country to promote competition and innovation and promote opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

According to the FCC, Williams will continue to serve as a special advisor to Deputy Chair Rosen Warsel, focusing on the agency’s efforts to identify and expand opportunities in historically underserved communities.

Ragsdale, a director of the Communications Business Opportunity Office, has been a field counselor at the Field Director’s Agency Executive Office since March 2018.

In that role, she worked with field agents dedicated to solving complex investigations, including public safety, mitigating interference, and broadcasting issues, the FCC said. Her lawsuit governs the enforcement of the revised 1934 Communications Act, the operation of television and radio stations, the regulation of emergency alert systems, the global positioning system, terminal Doppler weather radar, communications towers, and protection from pirate radio stations. The rules of the committee to do were included. She also supported non-profit educational broadcasters that comply with the regulations of the emergency alert system, allowing them to continue to serve the Alaska community in the event of an earthquake and tsunami.

Previously, Ragsdale was a lawyer advisor to the Executive Office’s Investigation and Hearing Department, solving complex investigations involving media, cable, and telecommunications issues. In this position, Mr. Ragsdale was involved in investigating the billing practices of major telecommunications companies that led to the multi-million dollar settlement.

Ragsdale joined the committee in 2008 and is a lawyer advisor to the Policy Department of the Department of Public Security and Land Security, working on 800MHz spectrum rebanding and national broadband projects. She was also detailed in the National Telecommunications and Information Management Broadband Technology Opportunity Program as Program Officer.

