Virginia Tech appoints Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology Advances and VTC’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute | VTx





The Virginia Techs Advancement Division recently added Martha Quinn to the team as Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology Advances and VTC’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

Launched on September 20, Quinn was previously Secretary of Development at Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center. Prior to that, he was Senior Director of Development at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

In her new role at Virginia Tech, Quinn plans an integrated approach to raise the university’s health sciences and technology priorities to address medical challenges affecting millions of people. You are responsible for putting it into action.

Quinn, as the leader of a team centered around Roanoke and also focused on the metropolitan areas of Blacksburg and Washington, DC, raised funds to highlight the university’s world-class strengths in neuroscience and cardiovascular science. I am in charge of relationship building, communication and marketing. , Cancer research, health behavior and addiction, infectious diseases, metabolism and obesity, and biomaterial and body-device interfaces.

Quinn also plays an important role in developing a new partnership between Virginia Tech and Children’s National Hospital, aiming to find solutions to complex problems in children’s health sciences.

Quinns positon is new and was founded when VirginiaTech expanded its presence throughout health sciences. Over the past few years, universities have dramatically expanded their research portfolio in this area. For example, the university built a 139,000-square-foot Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke’s VTC Addition, secured new multimodal biomedical imaging equipment, and hired faculty at both Roanoke’s Health Sciences and Technology Campus and Children’s University Institutes. ..Washington, DC National Research and Innovation Campus

At the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, centered on Roanoke, 37 key faculty members, combined with ongoing off-campus research grants, generate more than $ 35 million annually. But even with this strong acquisition support, philanthropy is very important, said Michael Friedlander, Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tex and Secretary-General of the Institute.

According to Friedlander, the need to provide solutions to the biggest health problems in the region, country and the world requires resources from all sides, including philanthropy. Martha has a proven track record of bringing together support and investment in these efforts and we are very fortunate to have her join our team. Working with her, we look forward to the continued success of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s funding department and health sciences and technology programs. “

Quinn reports jointly to Friedlander and Monesia Taylor, Senior Associate Vice Presidents of Virginia Tech.

Taylor said he welcomed Martha and is excited to work with her to raise the bar for Virginia Tech’s health science research in areas of serious concern. Areas such as heart health, cancer, pediatric illness, and neuroscience affect millions of people around the world each year. We have a great research team and are in a position to bring in more experts to deal with complex and high stakes issues. Martha has demonstrated at several major institutions that researchers and philanthropists can be brought together to have a real impact on health sciences. I’m looking forward to seeing what new opportunities she can create here at Virginia Tech.

Quinn holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Virginia Tech. After serving as Secretary-General of the Virginia 4-H Foundation, she became Assistant Director of Development at Virginia Tech.

Quinn left his alma mater to work at Johns Hopkins University for several years before eventually becoming Senior Associate Director of Development at the Whiting School of Engineering. Since 2005, when she became a major gift director at the Franklin Square Hospital Center, she has transitioned to medical funding. In 2008, she served as Sales Executive at the current Womble Bond Dickinson Law Firm and joined the Childrens National Health System in 2010, first as Development Director and later as Senior Development Director. Quinns’ many achievements during that period included more than three times the revenue from the charity gala.

After joining the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in 2016, Quinn was instrumental in raising millions of support before joining the VCU Massey Center in 2018. Center. Her team exceeded the funding target by nearly 60% in 2021 and set the most raised record of the year.

Quinn was born at the current Carrion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and said that working on the promotion of the Health Science and Technology Campus across the campus was like going home.

This is a personal investment to make sure that the community I grew up in actually leverages its strengths and becomes an asset not only in Virginia but throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region. Quinn continued, one of the strengths he noticed during the interview was the cooperative and partnership-oriented nature of Virginiatex’s health sciences and technology efforts. Twenty years ago, intellectual property concerns made it less likely that hospitals and researchers would share ideas. I think the collaborative approach that is common today will help speed up in line with science and enable it to reach people. That is what philanthropists are interested in. They want to change the world.

