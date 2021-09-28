High-tech billionaire working on climate change





In recent years, there have been some technology billionaires who support environmentally friendly innovation to tackle climate change, but do these well-known innovators really make a difference?

Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other major entrepreneurs are talking about innovative technology, unexpected ventures and charitable donations, investing as much as the GDP of some countries. Often. Nowadays, these millionaires seem eager to lead the fight against climate change and provide the technology and research needed to make a difference.

In September of this year, Gates announced that it had secured more than $ 1 billion in funding from seven US companies to combat climate change. Funding from Microsoft, BlackRock, General Motors, American Airlines, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America, and ArcelorMittal will be managed by his organization Breakthrough Energy, which was founded in 2016.

Gates promotes a “new industrial revolution” through the organization’s groundbreaking energy catalyst projects to help the world avoid climate disasters through investments in carbon recovery, green hydrogen, long-term energy storage and sustainable aviation fuels. I would like to support you. “Half of the technology needed to achieve zero emissions doesn’t exist yet, or is too expensive for much of the world to get,” Gates said. “Catalyst can change that and invest cleanly effectively. Designed to provide a way to go. The future of technology. “

This is the focus of 2021 and several other tech millionaires are in the fight. Last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos promised $ 10 billion to launch his Bezos Earth Fund, which subsidizes climate change-fighting scientists. “Climate change is the greatest threat to our planet,” he told other companies. “Amplify known ways to combat the devastating effects of climate change on the planet and seek new ways.” I would like to cooperate with other companies to do so. ” This planet shared by all of us. “

The story continues

Related: Oil prices close to $ 80 with tight global supply

And on the same day Gates announced his new funding, Bezos revealed that his Earth Fund would donate $ 1 billion to protect and protect vulnerable areas of the world. .. The announcement included a statement of support from world leaders such as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez; and US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry.

At the beginning of 2021, Elon Musk joined the ranks of climate change leaders by providing $ 100 million to individuals or organizations that could produce the most effective carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. .. Elon Musk’s Tesla has been a leader in the EV market for years, but now seems interested in finding innovative new ways to tackle climate change beyond EV.

Following recent reports from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency, these types of spectacular public gestures may provide the impetus for the world to address climate change. there is. It is urgently needed and is not happening fast enough to prevent the crisis.

But how meaningful are these efforts and how do they get the support they need from governments and businesses around the world to truly tackle climate change?

But can millionaires really overcome climate change?

Some experts suggest that the recent efforts of the wealthiest men in the world may be irrelevant. For example, the drawdown of a San Francisco-based non-profit project reminds us that 12 of the top 20 climate solutions are related to agriculture or forests. Bezos, Gates and Musk are focusing on new technologies, but funding could be better allocated by reforestation projects. And changes in agriculture. Many major climate change organizations agreed and suggested that funding should be diversified into both new technologies and nature-based solutions.

Related: US oil rig numbers soar as crude oil prices hit highs for nearly three years

At the same time, it doesn’t help that these technology billionaires spend far more on personal projects that appear to be against climate goals. For example, Musk was recently accused of his space ambitions for the $ 74 billion SpaceX program. Meanwhile, Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic adventures received similar criticism, and Bezos’ space travel was described as a “grotesque sight of wealth.”

The launch of just one rocket produces as much as 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which can stay in the Earth’s upper atmosphere for years, of these apparent “climate saviors” engaged in the space race. Hypocrisy can be seen by everyone. Rocket emissions are now significantly lower than those from the aviation industry, but commercialization of space travel could change that quickly.

While these technology Billionaire’s efforts to bring meaningful change to the fight against climate change are commendable, their pet projects are undermining the climate strategies they may be pursuing. It seems. The question remains as to how they choose to invest their money, and whether these billions can be better spent elsewhere.

By Felicity Bradstock on Oilprice.com

More Top Leads from Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tech-billionaires-taking-climate-change-170000172.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos