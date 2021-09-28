Google has criticized EU regulators for ignoring Apple in a bid to nullify a $ 5.1 billion antitrust fine





Reuters reports that Google today accused European Union regulators of ignoring competition between Apple and Apple and Android in its antitrust charges against Google.

Apple grew up as part of Google’s attempt to nullify a huge fine of € 4.34 billion ($ 5.1 billion). The European Commission first fined Google in 2018. This is because Google pre-installed its own services (Google Search and Chrome Browser) on Android to give it an edge in Internet search.

According to Google, the European Commission is ignoring the dynamics between Apple and Google and downplaying Apple’s impact on the mobile device market.

“The Commission has turned a blind eye to the true competitiveness of the industry between Apple and Android,” Google lawyer Meredith Pickford said in court.

“By defining the market too narrowly and downplaying the powerful constraints imposed by the very powerful Apple, the Commission said that when Google was actually in a vigorous market turmoil, Google was a mobile operating system. I mistakenly determined that it was dominant in the app store, “he said.

Google is actually “an exceptional success story where the power of competition is actually working,” Google’s lawyer said.

The European Commission argued that Apple and Google are pursuing different models, and that Apple’s market share is small, so “incorporating Apple into the big picture doesn’t change much.” Android is installed on about 80% of smartphones in the world.

Google continues to fight fines, and a verdict on whether fines need to be paid is scheduled for 2022.

The European Union plans to implement drastic legal action requiring technology companies to share data with competitors and not prioritize their apps and services. This is a law that affects both Apple and Google.

Apple needs to allow iPhone and iPad users to download apps from third-party App Stores or the Internet, and Apple has countered this. Apple CEO Tim Cook said earlier this year that future rules could “break security” on the “iPhone.”

Top story

Several US states sue Google for violating antitrust laws on Play Store fees

The President of Lawyers representing 36 states and Washington, DC has filed an antitrust proceeding today. [PDF] Politico reports that Google opposes disagreeing with Google Play Store pricing. The lawsuit has been filed in federal court in California and is led by Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and Nebraska. The state opposes Google’s plan to require all apps …

Most Google iOS apps don’t yet show signs of privacy labels

As of December 8, Apple is requesting developers to submit new apps and app updates to provide privacy label information that outlines the data each app collects from users during installation. Many app developers, such as Facebook, are compliant with this and include a privacy label next to their app, but there is one notable outlier. It’s Google. Google hasn’t updated that measure …

Germany urges EU to request 7 years renewal and repair of iOS devices

According to a new environmental responsibility proposal from the German government to the European Union (via Heise Online), smartphone makers such as Apple and Google will need to provide security updates and spare parts for mobile devices for at least seven years. The European Commission recently suggested that mobile device manufacturers need to provide software updates …

The EU is proposing to force Apple to switch iPhones, iPads and AirPods from Lightning to USB-C

The European Commission has put forward a law requiring Apple to use the USB-C port (via Reuters) on all European iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. Known as the directive, this proposal forces all consumer electronics manufacturers selling devices in Europe to equip all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, and handheld video game consoles with USB-C. ..

South Korea may ban Apple from requiring developers to use the in-app purchase system

South Korea may soon ban Apple and Google from requiring app developers to use the in-app purchase system, Reuters reports. The Legislation and Judiciary Committee of South Korea is expected to approve the “anti-Google law” that amends the existing telecommunications business law. Apple and Google need to allow third-party payment methods in the Korean app store.

Google previews Android 12 with more advanced customization and iOS 14-inspired privacy protection

At today’s Google I / O developer conference, Google previewed Android 12. This is the next version of Android that will ship to millions of Android devices worldwide later this year. Google is primarily targeting customization and a new design language called “Material You” as themes for this year’s new release. Google says this new design language is “humane …

Google Meet sets an hour limit for group video calls for free users

According to a recently updated support page (via 9to5Google), Google has introduced a 60-minute group video call limit for Google Meet users with free Gmail accounts. The Meet service was originally dedicated to payments to G-Suite members, but in April 2020, a group of “unlimited” (up to 24 hours) for all users with Google accounts to forgo competition with .. Calls are now available for free. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/09/27/google-criticizes-eu-for-ignoring-apple-antitrust/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos